My, my, how the news bounces up and down and back and forth. It seems that every news media source, be it liberal, progressive, conservative, is having its “Bad Day at Black Rock” with firings, resignations, dismissals, salacious allegations of misconduct, lies, and harassment charges.
Can any of them be trusted anymore about anything? I am one person who has “cut the cable” and pays no attention to any news story because it’s all bad, and corruption is the order of the day – the week – the month.
Maybe an ET alien invasion (read “Second Coming of Jesus”) is our only hope. Pray for it!
Skip Borsos
Ocala
