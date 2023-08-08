Not all fish can share a tank
Parents with more than one child know that sometimes separation is the best solution when kids aren’t getting along. Though that same approach can be applied to many pets, it’s likely not an option for people with fish tanks. Unless pet owners have a spare, clean and functioning fish tank on hand for those moments when fish aren’t playing well together, they’ll have to find species that can safely share the same tank.
The pet experts at PetSmart note that fish can become territorial, so there’s no guarantee that typically neighborly species will get along. However, the following are some species that should be able to share the same tank without issue.
African cichlids: PetSmart describes these active fish in a somewhat paradoxical way, noting their territorial and aggressive tendencies while also noting they do better when crowded together. African cichlids should be monitored closely after introducing them to a tank and removed if they become too aggressive. When choosing a tank, pick one that’s at least four feet long.
South and Central American cichlids: PetSmart notes larger varieties of these cichlids can be very aggressive and, unlike their African counterparts, do not do well in overcrowded tanks. When picking South and Central American cichlids, ask the pet store professional to select fish of similar sizes, diet and temperament. The tank for these fish should be able to accommodate their size as an adult.
Community fish: As their name suggests, community fish are compatible when placed in a tank with other non-aggressive species. PetSmart notes that schooling species do best in quantities of five or more. Examples of community fish include rasboras, danios and cory cats.
Semi-aggressive fish: Unlike community fish, the name of this category of fish suggests a peaceful tank might be difficult to establish. However, PetSmart notes that semi-aggressive fish can get along with others if all fish are the same size. But PetSmart urges fish owners to avoid pairing semi-aggressive fish with smaller fish, which can bring out their less friendly tendencies.
