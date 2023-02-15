What drives a man to trick poor migrants into boarding planes or buses under the guise of going to their next home where people are waiting for them? How ignorant can a Yale graduate be that he doesn't know that "woke" means "being informed, educated and conscious of social injustice?” How is it possible that a Harvard law graduate does not know when he is violating our First Amendment right?
He knows, he just doesn't care. It’s to attract the vote of the immigrant haters.
How arrogant of DeSantis to be opposed to mask and vaccine mandates while discouraging MRNA vaccines against COVID, resulting in Florida having the highest daily average deaths rate of 55.9 in the country? Our seven-day average of new cases is 5,700, with 111 deaths. Knowing that most new cases are detected through home COVID tests, you can be sure the numbers are much higher than reported.
Sacrificing people for votes is a new low. Who is bragging about his lawsuits against big pharma and Dr. Anthony Fauci? He knows he will lose, but he can put a checkmark in the anti-vaxxers column.
Like Trump, DeSantis attacks anyone or any organization that doesn't kiss his ring. When Disney World spoke up to our now infamous "Don't Say Gay" bill, DeSantis pushed lawmakers to dismantle the Reedy Creek Improvement district that allows Disney World to run its own basic services since 1967. Not only is that a vindictive attack on the right of free speech, if it passes the Senate, it will result in Disney World passing on the responsibility for basic government services to Orlando taxpayers while laying off the workers who are now doing the jobs. It is a hideous idea, but what better way to show Trump supporters that he, too, can and will lead through fear.
What state wastes taxpayer money on a totally useless voter fraud task force dedicated to fight against a phantom menace? The inference being that all fraudulent voting is done for and by Democrat supporters, while we know now that at least 2 of the 4 Villages cases were by and for Republicans. Three of The Villages cases were dismissed, and one resulted in time served. What better way to show the fact that he speaks right wing propaganda fluently? And that should sync the votes from the believers in big lies.
Who shouts that Florida is the "freest state in the nation" while banning books, forbidding the teaching of Critical Race Theory and restricting black history subjects, actively suppressing voters rights, and ignoring the sharp increase in white supremist activities – tactics not seen since Nazi Germany? That's for the white power voters.
Just what type of person does Ron DeSantis believe his modern day George Wallace antics will appeal to? There, apparently, is no limit to the depths he will sink to attract right wing extremists voters away from Donald Trump. That's for the Jim Crow era fans' votes, and DeSantis hasn't even declared he is running yet.
Buckle up folks, as this 2024 Republican primary for president is going to be a venomous battle between two of the cruelest, self-centered, vindictive egomaniacs we can find anywhere in American politics who would sell their soul for power.
-B. Charles Williams, Dunnellon
