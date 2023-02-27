TALLAHASSEE — A high-profile lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ use of state funds to transport about 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard was derailed this week, after the Florida Legislature passed a law that effectively sought to nix the case.
The lawsuit contended that part of the state budget used to pay for the September charter flights was unconstitutional. Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Hollywood Democrat who is an attorney, filed a legal challenge alleging that section of the budget created a new program and changed laws about issues such as contracting.
But Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper dismissed the lawsuit Wednesday, citing recent legislative changes. The new law repealed the part of the budget that was used as a basis for the flights and created the Unauthorized Alien Transport Program in state law.
Cooper said the dismissal should not be construed as a decision on the constitutional issues in the case.
“Each side can take what they wish,” Cooper said.
Cooper’s ruling followed arguments by attorneys for DeSantis’ administration that the challenge was rendered moot by the law, which came out of a special legislative session that dealt with a range of issues. Lawyers for the administration filed a motion to dismiss after DeSantis signed the bill last week.
“Here, it is indisputable that SB 6-B repeals (the section of the budget),” the motion to dismiss said. “Moreover, by repealing (the section) the Legislature effectively gave plaintiff (Pizzo) precisely what he requested. It eliminated the challenged appropriation, which allegedly amended substantive law, thereby ensuring it cannot be used to transfer unauthorized aliens.”
Cooper dismissed the lawsuit after Pizzo’s attorney, Mark Herron, acknowledged that it should end.
Pizzo, who’s next in line to take over as the Senate’s minority leader, briefly addressed the judge Wednesday and said he achieved what he sought in the lawsuit, at least in part because it spurred the Legislature to make changes.
“We got what we asked for,” he said.
DeSantis, who is a potential 2024 presidential candidate, frequently criticizes Democratic President Joe Biden on border and immigration issues.
A day after the lawsuit was tossed out, the governor called for state lawmakers to pass a series of proposals that include stiffer penalties for smuggling people into Florida and expanding use of the federal E-Verify employment-eligibility system.
“I think we’re going to be able to do more in the next couple of months, when the Legislature reconvenes, than anyone’s been able to do in the modern history of Florida,” DeSantis said during an appearance in Jacksonville.
But the proposals likely will be controversial, with the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund quickly blasting DeSantis on Thursday.
“DeSantis’ xenophobic policies place Florida residents – regardless of immigration status – in danger of unfair targeting and racial profiling,” A.J. Hernández Anderson, senior supervising attorney for the organization, said in a prepared statement.
The price is right?
A measure that would make all Florida students eligible for taxpayer-funded vouchers stirred a debate this week about whether the proposal has an accurate price tag.
Florida House analysts released an estimate this week that said the measure (HB 1) would cost $209.6 million next year.
The bill would massively expand eligibility for the state’s voucher programs by allowing any student who is a “resident of this state and is eligible to enroll in kindergarten through grade 12 in a public school” to qualify. It also is designed to allow families to use vouchers for a range of purchases including tuition and fees for tutoring services and fees for various exams.
Questions about the potential costs of such an expansion have swirled as the bill sailed through House panels ahead of the March 7 start of the annual legislative session.
Bill sponsor Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, cited the House analysis Thursday when she said one component of the estimated $209.6 million cost took into account the roughly 300,000 students who attend private schools that participate in state voucher programs.
Tuck told other members of the House PreK-12 Appropriation Subcommittee that “approximately 50 percent of these students were funded by” voucher programs in the 2021-2022 school year.
“Why did we only consider private schools? Because any current public school student who may elect a choice scholarship due to the expanded eligibility is already funded in the FEFP,” Tuck said, referring to the Florida Education Finance Program, the main pot of money for public schools.
But critics of the bill are arguing that the $209.6 million figure is a drastic underestimation of the potential costs.
The Florida Policy Institute, a non-profit group that opposes the voucher expansion, published a report this month that said the bill could cost the state about $4 billion in the initial year.
The report pointed to issues such as the potential elimination of current family-income caps to receive vouchers and cited factors such as vouchers for “current public school students once the family income cap is lifted,” and vouchers that would go to “current private school students newly eligible for vouchers.”
Norin Dollard, who works with the Florida Policy Institute, told the House panel that she “stands by this estimate.”
In Florida's first execution since 2019, Donald David Dillbeck was put to death by lethal injection at 6:13 p.m. Thursday for the murder of a woman in a Tallahassee mall parking lot more than three decades ago.
Dillbeck, 59, was the 100th inmate executed in Florida since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. A final appeal was turned down Wednesday by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Dillbeck’s attorneys argued that Dillbeck should have been shielded from execution because of a neurological condition related to being exposed to alcohol before birth. His lawyers said the condition is a developmental disability – which could prevent execution under the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.
But Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office filed documents Monday urging the Supreme Court to reject Dillbeck’s arguments.
“While Dillbeck asserts that the medical community now views ND-PAE as the functional equivalent of intellectual disability, courts determine Eighth Amendment law, not the medical community,” Moody’s office wrote.
Dillbeck was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann, who was stabbed during a carjacking. The stabbing came after Dillbeck had walked away from a prison work detail in Quincy. At the time, Dillbeck was serving a life sentence in the 1979 shooting death of Lee County sheriff’s Deputy Dwight Lynn Hall when Dillbeck was 15.
STORY OF THE WEEK: A Leon County circuit judge Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration sparked a controversy in September by flying about 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “Now, we have super-majorities in the Legislature. … We have, I think, a strong mandate to be able to implement the policies that we ran on.” – Gov. Ron DeSantis, when asked how lawmakers will respond to a wide-reaching immigration proposal that would require all employers to use the federal E-Verify system.
