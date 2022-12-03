TALLAHASSEE — A federal courtroom in Tallahassee this week served as the arena in which suspended Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren continued a bid to get his job back after his controversial shelving by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis, accusing the prosecutor of “incompetence and willful defiance of his duties,” issued an executive order on Aug. 4 suspending Warren, a twice-elected Democrat. The order pointed to a letter Warren signed pledging to avoid enforcing a new law preventing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
The governor also targeted a statement Warren joined condemning the criminalization of transgender people and gender-affirming care.
Warren filed a lawsuit challenging DeSantis’ decision, alleging that the governor violated his First Amendment rights by removing him from office.
Taking the stand this week, Warren argued that statements he signed with dozens of other prosecutors across the country “were not policies of the office,” but were “value statements” about the issues. Much of Warren’s case hinges on his contention that no cases pertaining to either issue came across his desk.
“Case-specific review is a hallmark of our criminal-justice system,” Warren said, arguing that prosecutors have discretion about how to spend resources. “No statute, no law is exempt from this policy.”
Testimony from Warren and DeSantis administration officials in the trial, which lasted Tuesday through Thursday, provided new details of the high-profile suspension.
Larry Keefe, an adviser to DeSantis who is known as the state’s “public safety czar,” was a key figure in the trial.
According to Keefe, DeSantis in December asked him if any state attorneys in Florida weren’t following the law. Keefe, a former U.S. attorney appointed by then-President Donald Trump, said he started an “ad hoc” inquiry into the issue by querying law-enforcement officials around the state.
“By the end of January or February, all roads were consistently leading to Mr. Warren,” he said while testifying Tuesday.
Jean-Jacques Cabou, who represents Warren, repeatedly pointed to policies establishing that assistant prosecutors were told to use discretion in making charging decisions on a case-by-case basis.
But Keefe wasn’t swayed, he said.
“I don’t believe that … inoculates Mr. Warren from the consequences of the joint statements,” Keefe said, adding that Warren was “nullifying” the law by signing the joint statements.
U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle, who heard the case, said he may not have time before Dec. 19 to fully delve into the allegations that the governor’s action violated Warren’s First Amendment speech rights. The federal judge said it could be weeks before he releases a decision.
Roiled over rules
Pointing out that protests are an essential way for citizens to petition their elected officials, dozens of people appeared at a state Department of Management Services meeting Thursday to challenge a proposal that would restrict the way protests can be conducted at Florida’s Capitol Complex.
The department’s proposal, in part, seeks to prohibit actions or displays that are “harmful” to children from taking place in the Capitol.
“Because the Capitol Complex is often a destination for children learning about their state government, visual displays, sounds, and other actions that are harmful to minors” as defined in state law, “or which include gratuitous violence, or gore, are not permitted in any portion of the Capitol Complex that is not a traditional public forum,” the proposed rule said.
Numerous individuals and representatives of advocacy groups that frequently hold demonstrations at the Capitol pushed back against the proposal during Thursday’s rulemaking workshop, citing a potential infringement of free-speech rights and other constitutional liberties.
Rich Templin, director of politics and public policy for the Florida AFL-CIO, said he has spent decades in and around the Capitol and sees “absolutely no reason for a change in this rule.”
“In 20 years, I’ve never seen the process stopped or impeded for any significant amount of time — much to my chagrin, to be honest. I’ve never seen gore inside the Capitol Complex. I’ve never seen officers or staff hurt,” Templin said.
Another part of the proposal dealing with “disturbances” and “removal” from the Capitol lays out offenses that would cause violators to be removed from state buildings for trespassing.
“Public access does not permit anyone to enter or remain in or upon buildings in the Florida Facilities Pool while creating a disturbance that is impeding or disrupting the performance of official duties or functions of public employees or officers” or preventing access by members of the public, the proposed rule said.
Some critics maintained that the proposal has the potential to allow state leaders to stifle political foes.
The Department of Management Services is accepting written public comment on the proposal until Dec. 8.
So long, snakes
State wildlife officials want more money to eradicate invasive Burmese pythons and increased penalties for people who illegally import and release venomous reptiles.
The invasive snakes have become prevalent in South Florida, largely as a result of being pets that escaped or were released. Estimates indicate tens of thousands of pythons could live in and around the Everglades.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservative Commission is asking the Legislature for $1.35 million to pay python hunters and better assess the effectiveness of python removal efforts.
This year’s Florida Python Challenge, an annual effort to reduce the number of pythons that threaten native wildlife in the Everglades, featured cash prizes for people who killed the most pythons. The winner killed 28.
The commission also is seeking to bump up penalties for the illegal purchase, sale, importation and intentional release of venomous snakes. Wildlife officials want to make those offenses subject to initial charges of a third-degree felony, which carries up to five years in prison and $5,000 fines.
The proposals were part of $150.2 million in legislative funding requests backed Wednesday by the commission.
STORY OF THE WEEK: A three-day trial over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of a twice-elected Hillsborough County state attorney wrapped on Thursday, but a federal judge presiding over the lawsuit said it could be weeks before he releases a decision.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “We are fighting for free speech, for the integrity of our elections and for the very values of our democracy.” — Suspended Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.