TALLAHASSEE — A tale of two president searches took a twist this week as the state’s flagship university saw its trustees recommend a chosen candidate while a younger, smaller institution put its final selection on hold.
The University of Florida’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve U.S. Sen Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, to succeed outgoing President Kent Fuchs. Sasse’s high-profile political background has drawn national media attention to UF’s search and spurred objections and protests from university students.
Sasse worked as a university professor and later spent five years as president of Midland University, a small private school in Nebraska, before he was first elected to the Senate in 2014. Sasse told the trustees Tuesday that he will practice “political celibacy” if he gets the job.
“I would have no activity in partisan politics in any way, as I arrived at the University of Florida. I wouldn’t speak at political events, I wouldn’t make partisan political contributions, and I wouldn’t surrogate for or assist any candidates,” Sasse asserted during an hours-long interview with the panel.
The state university system’s Board of Governors, which oversees Florida’s network of 12 institutions, ultimately would have to sign off on Sasse’s selection. The board is slated to weigh approval of Sasse during a meeting on Thursday.
But it appeared that roughly 24 hours made the difference between Florida Gulf Coast University’s trustees advancing a final candidate to the Board of Governors and having to postpone the process.
The FGCU trustees interviewed three candidates on Wednesday — a day after UF’s panel interviewed Sasse. But as the FGCU panel’s meeting was set to culminate in an interview with a chosen finalist, Chairman Blake Gable announced that the trustees would delay making a decision about who would lead the school.
Gable attributed the unexpected move to a conversation he had with Board of Governors Chairman Brian Lamb, which Gable said took place during a break from Wednesday’s meeting of the trustees.
Gable also cited a short turnaround time before the Board of Governor’s upcoming session.
“It is very atypical for a decision like this to come forward with only a few business days before a Board of Governors meeting,” Gable said. "So, in discussion with the chair (Lamb), what I would like to propose to the trustees is that we convene a special meeting in two weeks."
The trustees’ last-minute deferral came hours after Gable laid out a plan to have a chosen candidate ready for potential approval by the Board of Governors during next week’s meeting.
“I had a conversation with all three (candidates), and let them know, if they are selected, to have whoever they had planned on helping them review their contract to be on short notice,” Gable said before the panel began interviewing the presidential prospects Wednesday morning.
Although FGCU has paused its selection process, Board of Governors spokeswoman Renee Fargason told The News Service of Florida in an email Wednesday that Sasse “is up for approval next week.”
The board also is slated to consider approving the appointment of Kenneth Jessel as president of Florida International University. Jessel was selected by FIU trustees in September.
GROWING PAINS
In a lawsuit filed in Leon County circuit court Monday, a Tampa-based orchid grower is accusing the Florida Department of Health of violating the state Constitution by delaying the issuance of nearly two-dozen medical marijuana licenses.
The lawsuit is the latest attempt by Louis Del Favero Orchids, Inc. to enter the state’s medical-marijuana market, after the company’s other administrative and legal challenges over the past four years have fizzled.
The legal challenge hinges on whether the state followed a legal framework for the industry laid out in a 2017 law, passed after Florida voters the year before passed a constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical pot. The 2017 law requires the state to grant new licenses as the number of authorized patients increases.
Del Favero’s latest lawsuit follows a September ruling by the 1st District Court of Appeal that sided with the Department of Health and upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a case filed by the company.
But the appeals-court decision included a concurring opinion by Judge Ross Bilbrey that, in part, called out state health officials for slow-walking the issuance of additional licenses.
In his concurring opinion, Bilbrey noted that the health department issued an emergency rule in September 2017 that detailed the application process for potential operators of what are called “medical marijuana treatment centers,” or MMTCs.
“Almost five years after the emergency rule was issued, the MMTC license application window remains closed,” Bilbrey, who was appointed by former Gov. Rick Scott, said.
The judge also suggested that potential applicants should consider filing a legal challenge to force health officials to open the application process.
“I respectfully suggest that the department comply with its representations at the MedPure oral argument --- either open the application window referenced in the emergency rule or promulgate a superseding rule allowing for MMTC license applications. Otherwise, it may be necessary for a potential licensee to ‘seek judicial relief to compel compliance with the department’s constitutional duties,’” the judge wrote, quoting from the medical-marijuana amendment.
The Del Favero lawsuit filed Monday relied heavily on Bilbrey’s opinion.
“Following the issuance of the (appeals) court’s decision, the department has still not opened an MMTC application window,” Seann Frazier, an attorney who represents Del Favero, wrote in the 13-page complaint.
Del Favero is asking Judge J. Lee Marsh to order health officials to launch the application process.
JUMP AT THE PUMP
Florida motorists saw prices swell at the pump as the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” ended Monday.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday stood at $3.29, about a dime cheaper than at the start of October. But the AAA auto club predicted that the lower prices would change quickly when the state’s 25.3-cent-a-gallon gas tax returned Tuesday, after being suspended in October by lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“So it stands to reason that when the gas tax is reinstated on Tuesday, drivers will see a 25-cent jump at the pump,” the auto club said in a news release.
The tax break helped reduce the average price of a gallon of gas from $3.39 to $3.17 over the first five days of October, but an announcement by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production put the brakes on savings.
STORY OF THE WEEK: The University of Florida Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as the panel's pick to be the school's next president, as the Nebraska Republican pledged to practice “political celibacy” if he gets the job.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “The message from the university community is quite clear. We, as a whole, do not want Dr. Sasse as the next president of our institution. If Dr. Sasse is confirmed, it will be an uphill battle to win over the university community.” — Paul Wassel, president of UF’s Graduate Student Council.
