Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, stands with his wife Casey, right, and their children Mason, Madison, and Mamie during an inauguration ceremony Jan. 3 at the Old Capitol in Tallahassee. At left is former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled Friday that Gov. DeSantis' administration’s effort didn’t violate his court order that blocked parts of a state law restricting how race-related concepts can be taught.