TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest attempt to combat “trendy ideology” in higher-education got the go-ahead from a federal judge this week.
Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled Friday that the administration’s effort didn’t violate his court order that blocked parts of a state law restricting how race-related concepts can be taught.
The legal wrangling this week stemmed from a memo Chris Spencer, head of DeSantis’ Office of Policy and Budget, sent to Florida’s top education officials on Dec. 28. Spencer directed the leaders of the state college and university systems to require all institutions to “provide a comprehensive list of all staff, programs and campus activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory.”
Spencer’s memo pointed to the controversial 2022 law, which DeSantis dubbed the “Stop Wrongs To Our Kids and Employees Act,” or “Stop WOKE Act.” The law enumerates various race-related concepts and says it would constitute discrimination if students are subjected to instruction that “espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates or compels” them to believe the concepts.
Plaintiffs challenging the law, who include university professors and students, this week accused DeSantis’ administration of failing to comply with a preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of the measure.
Walker in November granted the injunction preventing the state from enforcing the law, calling it “positively dystopian.”
In a “motion to compel” filed Wednesday, the plaintiffs argued that “compliance with” Spencer’s memo “would violate the preliminary injunction order.”
“The purpose behind the (Spencer) executive memorandum’s direction to collect information about instructors’ activities is clearly to enforce the unconstitutional provisions of the Stop W.O.K.E. Act,” the plaintiffs’ lawyers wrote.
But, siding with the state, Walker on Thursday said the DeSantis administration hadn’t done anything wrong.
“Although this court would not hesitate to compel compliance with its preliminary injunction, this court finds there has been no violation of the injunction at this time,” he wrote.
Walker’s decision came the same day lawyers representing the state filed a response to the plaintiffs’ request, arguing that the information sought through Spencer’s memo is part of the governor’s annual budgeting process.
“Nothing in this court’s command that defendants must refrain from enforcing the Individual Freedom Act immunizes state universities from providing the governor’s office with basic information about the programs and activities the state is funding,” the response said.
The state has appealed Walker’s preliminary injunction and has asked the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to allow the restrictions to be in effect while the legal battle continues.
Setting a course
About a week into his second term, DeSantis rolled out a legislative proposal that would target “middlemen” in the health-care industry and another that would fund environmental projects addressing Everglades restoration and water-quality issues.
The governor’s $3.5 billion environmental plan laid out Tuesday would focus mainly on the Everglades and water-quality projects. The proposal would require legislative approval.
Also on Tuesday, DeSantis issued an executive order saying his administration continues its “commitment to stewardship of Florida’s natural resources.” The order called for “meaningful” funding for the Florida Forever land-acquisition program and continued support for the Resilient Florida Program, which is designed to help protect communities from sea-level rise and other effects of climate change.
Expediting work on a wildlife corridor project and protecting coral reefs also were part of DeSantis’ order.
“We are also going to establish a coral reef restoration and recovery initiative to increase coral deployment, to enhance coastal flood and storm surge protections,” the governor said during a press conference in Bonita Springs. “That is something that is very, very important, and we are going to continue to make progress there.”
Everglades Trust CEO Anna Upton issued a statement Tuesday calling DeSantis’ latest plans “unquestionably historic.”
The governor this week also announced a legislative proposal that would target pharmaceutical “middlemen” known as pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. Working with insurers and other health plans, PBMs play key roles such as negotiating with drug manufacturers, paying claims and building pharmacy networks.
Although detailed legislation has not been filed, the governor said the proposal will in part aim to prevent what DeSantis called “spread pricing,” which involves PBMs keeping the difference between what they are paid by health plans and what they pay to pharmacies. It also would be designed to stem a practice known as “clawbacks” by PBMs that can reduce money for pharmacies.
The governor billed the proposal as a way to lower prescription-drug costs.
“What we’re going to be doing is we’re going to protect consumers and increase accountability,” DeSantis said during an appearance in The Villages on Thursday.
An industry group that represents PBMs, however, said on its website that the companies help lower prescription costs through such things as negotiating rebates with drug manufacturers and discounts from pharmacies.
“Using innovative cost-saving tools and technologies, PBMs are working every day on behalf of patients and payers to increase affordability and access to prescription drugs,” the website said.
On the stand
A trial over the constitutionality of a 2021 state law requiring colleges and universities to survey students and staff members about “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” on campus began playing out in federal court this week.
The law (HB 233) required the State Board of Education and the university system’s Board of Governors, to select or create “objective, nonpartisan, and statistically valid” questionnaires to weigh the “extent to which competing ideas and perspectives are presented” on campuses.
Plaintiffs, including the United Faculty of Florida union and individual teachers and students, argue that the measure has a chilling effect on classroom speech. Attorneys for the state, however, contend that the surveys, and the overall law, do not contemplate any potential punishment for schools, students and staff members.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs this week called several witnesses, including multiple professors and a former Democratic state lawmaker, as they sought to make the case that the law puts a target on higher-ed institutions.
The trial, presided over by Walker, is likely to stretch into next week.
STORY OF THE WEEK: Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has not violated a court order that blocked parts of a controversial law restricting how race-related concepts can be taught in higher education, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “This survey, in perpetuity, has a chilling effect.” — American University history professor Allan Lichtman, who testified for plaintiffs during a trial challenging a state law requiring colleges and universities to survey students and staff members about “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.