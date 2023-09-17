In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity, Wakulla High School is extending an open invitation to the community to join forces in support of a remarkable young student, Jaliyah Rochelle. The WHS Talent Show, scheduled for this Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. in the WHS Auditorium (with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.), will serve as a fundraiser for Jaliyah. What makes this event even more special is that all tickets are donation-based this time. While the event is hosted by the theatre department, ALL proceeds will go towards crucial medical funds for theatre student Jaliyah Rochelle.
Jaliyah Rochelle, the beloved daughter of Holly Rush and Lance Rochelle, was confronted with the harrowing diagnosis of Angiosarcoma at the age of 14. This disease, affecting only 1% of individuals, threw her into a challenging journey marked by multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation treatments, and a complex surgical procedure to remove the tumor. Despite the staggering odds stacked against her, Jaliyah emerged victorious, declared cancer-free in January of this year, 2023.
With an unyielding spirit and the unwavering support of her family and friends, Jaliyah resumed her teenage life with enthusiasm, enthusiastically immersing herself in the world of theater. However, her respite was short-lived as a routine scan before her sophomore year at Wakulla High School revealed a distressing development – a new tumor had emerged. Jaliyah, driven by her unshakable determination, is ready to face this formidable challenge head-on once again.
Jaliyah's story is an inspiring tale of resilience and hope. WHS Theatre teacher, Krissy Sanchez said, "Throughout her challenging journey, she has maintained an extraordinary positive outlook. She's already gone through this once and manages to remain in good spirits. She's such a sweet young woman and we hope to help any way we can."
For those unable to attend the WHS Talent Show but still eager to support Jaliyah Rochelle in her courageous battle against cancer, there's another way to make a meaningful contribution. You can donate to Jaliyah's GoFundMe page by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/miracle-for-jaliyah-help-fight-her-cancer-battle, where you can also leave messages of encouragement for this remarkable young woman. #MiracleForJaliyah.
Wakulla High School cordially invites everyone to attend the Talent Show on September 21st at 6:00 PM in the WHS Auditorium.
#JaliyahStrong #MiracleForJaliyah
