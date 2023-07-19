Today

Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. Hot. High near 95F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.