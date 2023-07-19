On Monday, July 17, an incident occurred at the Dollar General store in Medart involving a suspect described as a white male. The individual was reported to be armed with what appeared to be a black pistol. According to the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, the suspect entered the store and committed a robbery, taking multiple cartons of cigarettes and several thousand dollars in cash before fleeing the scene.
WCSO deputies and detectives, alongside troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol and Wakulla Correctional Institute K9 officers responded to conduct a thorough search for the suspect.
This case is being actively investigated by the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please contact WCSO at 850-745-7100.
