On July 13, Detectives with the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested Jacob Randall Robison, 23, for Homicide, Murder Dangerous or Depraved Without Premeditation, Florida Statute 782.04.2.
On the evening of July 12, Deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive one-year-old child in the parking lot of a local store. Deputies located the mother and child, then immediately initiated CPR on the child who was not breathing. Wakulla County Fire Rescue responded as well, and transported the child to a local hospital where the child was pronounced deceased. While the child was being transported to the hospital, Detectives responded to the scene, as well as the hospital to investigate. Deputies and Detectives both observed injuries to the child consistent with recent physical abuse.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined Jacob Robison committed aggravated child abuse upon a one-year-old, which ultimately caused the death of the toddler. Jacob Robison is currently being held with no bond in the Wakulla County Jail.
Due to a Marsy's Law, the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office will not be releasing any information regarding the victim in this case at this time. The case is still under investigation, therefore many details cannot be released at this time.
