Today

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.