The Panacea Fall Craft Show was held at Classic Customs Auto Collision and Restoration Center on Saturday, November 12. Hosted by Johanna Reams with Small Business Saturday, the event drew multiple arts and crafts vendors and the Y Knot food truck with funnel cakes and shaved ice. Barber Brothers Music performed for the event, and there was a scavenger hunt for kids.
