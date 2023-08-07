Water quality is of paramount importance due to its direct impact on human health, the environment, and overall sustainability. Contaminants and pollutants can harm aquatic organisms, disrupt natural habitats, and lead to ecological imbalances. By preserving and improving water quality, we ensure the availability of clean water for future generations and maintain the delicate balance of our natural environment. As the state focuses on addressing broader concerns, each of us can contribute to improving water quality by taking small actions at home. Check out these tips for improving water quality at home.
Use fertilizer appropriately
Every plant requires nutrients for healthy growth. Adequate fertilization plays a vital role in promoting growth, improving flowering or fruiting, and enhancing the overall appearance of plants. By following the recommended rates and application timings provided by UF/IFAS, nutrient runoff and leaching, which can lead to water pollution in Florida, can be prevented. It is crucial to always follow the instructions provided on the fertilizer label and comply with any local fertilizer regulations. Additionally, when seeking assistance from a landscaping professional, ensure they are a licensed fertilizer applicator.
Properly inspect and maintain your septic tank
Roughly one-third of the wastewater produced in Florida undergoes treatment through septic systems. However, numerous septic systems fail to adequately treat wastewater, resulting in the release of nutrients into our groundwater and surface waters. It is crucial to arrange for regular inspections and pumping to verify its proper functioning every 3-5 years. To maintain your system, properly dispose of human waste down toilets and sinks. Maintain your drain field correctly and use water efficiently.
Manage your stormwater pond
Stormwater ponds serve a crucial purpose in treating polluted runoff water from our surrounding neighborhoods. It’s worth noting whether there are plants present along the pond’s banks, as they play a key role in filtering nutrients from the water. Plants also act as a protective barrier between the pond and nearby lawns, roads, or sidewalks. If you notice plants growing there, refrain from removing or mowing them down. In cases where you reside alongside a pond, it is recommended to maintain a 10-foot buffer between the pond and any areas where you apply fertilizer or herbicide. This precaution helps minimize the risk of pollutants reaching the pond and impacting its water quality.
Apply pesticides with caution
Keeping your lawn strong and healthy is the best way to care for your lawn without using a lot of pesticides. A strong and healthy lawn will minimize weeds from taking root or insects from causing serious, permanent injury to the lawn. Reducing the usage of pesticides on your property brings multiple benefits to your family, pets, and the environment.
By adopting pesticide reduction measures, you make a positive impact on both your immediate surroundings and the wider environment. It helps preserve biodiversity, protect beneficial insects, and maintain the health of ecosystems.
Improving water quality at home in Wakulla County is not only essential for safeguarding our natural resources but also for protecting the health and well-being of our communities. By implementing the strategies discussed in this article, residents can play an active role in mitigating water pollution and preserving the pristine beauty of our local waterways.
Khadejah Scott is the Extension Agent I for Horticulture, Agriculture and Natural Resources for UF/IFAS Extension Wakulla County.
