If you are looking for some excitement on a Friday night with Chiles and Wakulla scheduled to play, then look no further. For the second straight year, the Timberwolves and War Eagles treated us to a thrilling Week 1 opener, with Wakulla coming away with the 21-17 victory. With the win Coach Scott Klees and his team earned Friday Night Rivals honors and a trophy for their win.

Wakulla wasted little time offensively to start the game with an 80-yard touchdown drive capped off by touchdown pass from Quarterback Haden Klees to Wide Receiver Samron Brinson to jump out to an early 7-0 lead. After a field goal from the Timberwolves that cut the lead to four, Quarterback Haden Klees found Wide Receiver Delvon Zanders in the back of the endzone for another passing touchdown late in the first quarter. Wakulla, as they did in last year’s game, took a 14-3 advantage into halftime.

The second half began with Chiles’ offense finding the endzone for the first time with a touchdown pass from Quarterback TJ Jacobs to Wide Receiver Isaiah Bundrage. After a stalled drive from the War Eagles, the Timberwolves marched down the field and scored from within their own five-yard line taking the lead for the first time in the game 17-14. Once down 11, the Timberwolves found themselves in control with six minutes left in the third quarter. “We had a rough third quarter” Quarterback Haden Klees commented on the offensive production in the third quarter. “Just little stuff. Things people and I could have done differently.”

Klees and his offense proved to make the little adjustments necessary to win the game. With the ball down three in the fourth quarter, Quarterback Haden Klees connected with Wide Receiver Samron Brinson in the back of the endzone for the go-ahead score making the War Eagle lead 21-17 after a successful PAT from Kicker Luis Quintonilla. Wakulla’s defense proved to be too much for Chiles after taking the lead as the Timberwolves were unable to move the ball past midfield for the remainder of the game.

“We didn’t play our best game tonight and still came away with a win” Head Coach Scott Klees commented after the game. “That Chiles defense is the truth, they’re really good.” Coach Klees knows why his team can win any game and that’s its senior leadership. “We have a quarterback the refuses to lose and a receiver in Samron Brinson that just plays really well.” The potential for this year’s Wakulla football team is through the roof. Friday night’s game is just the beginning of what is expected to be a special season for Coach Klees. “We’re winning a state title” Coach Klees articulated to his team after their victory at Chiles. “We will get better but just know y’all have the potential to win a state title.”

The War Eagles take their talents on the road once again this week to face Balboa High School (CA) in Orlando. The game will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Austin-Tindall Sports Complex.

Offense Key Contributors

Haden Klees: 16-22, 218Yds, 3TD.

Bradley Kelly: 8Car, 22Yds.

Samron Brinson: 7Rec, 96Yds, 2TD.

Delvon Zanders: 3Rec, 25Yds, TD.

Defense Key Contributors

Devontae Roberts: 13 Tot Tckls, 10 Solo, 3 Asst.

Herschel Blackmon: 12 Tot Tckls, 4 Solo, 8 Asst, 1 Sack.

Brady Jackson: 11 Tot Tckls, 7 Solo,4 Asst, 1 Sack.

