Legendary football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant once said “Offense sells tickets. Defense wins championships.”
Wakulla High School football continued their state title quest last Thursday Aug. 31, with a 41-0 victory over Balboa High School (San Francisco, Ca) in Kissimmee, FL, behind a dominant defensive performance.
After an hour-long weather delay due to lightening, the War Eagles received the ball to open the game. Coach Klees wasted no time getting his offense going with a 39-yard pass from Quarterback Haden Klees to Wide Receiver Samron Brinson on the second play from scrimmage. The War Eagles were unable to capitalize on the big play having their drive end on 4th down within the Buccaneers 10-yard line.
On second down within their opponents 10-yard line, Defensive back Devontae Roberts picks off Balboa’s quarterback and returns it for a 19-yard touchdown. The War Eagles also saw interceptions from Freshman Jaylen Jones and Sophomore Andrew Nelson in the second quarter. Wakulla took the early 7-0 lead after a successful PAT from Kicker Luis Quintonilla (Quintonilla was 5/5 on the night on PAT’s). After great starting field position on their second drive, Quarterback Haden Klees put the ball in the endzone for the first time finding Wide Receiver Jeremiah Thomas for the 2-yard touchdown pass pushing the lead to 14. Klees connected with Wide Receiver Nehemiah Chandler on the War Eagles next drive for a 75-yard touchdown pass making the score 21-0.
The scoring continued for the War Eagles offensively in the second quarter with drives starting in their opponent’s territory thanks to stops from the defense. Wakulla, after Andrew Nelson’s interception, increased their lead 28-0 with another touchdown pass from Klees to Chandler. After another defensive stop Wakulla with another quick strike from Klees to Wide Receiver Delvon Zanders pushed the War Eagle advantage to 35-0 at half.
Up 35-0 with a running clock in the third quarter, Coach Klees put in the backups to finish the game for the War Eagles. After maintaining the ball behind Sophomore Quarterback Owen Klees for the majority of the second half, Wakulla Running back Sion Ransom scored on a 2-yard rushing touchdown giving the War Eagles a 41-0 lead and ending the ballgame.
Wakulla’s defense held Balboa under 100 total yards on the evening, proving to be the driving force in the ball game. “It was a great night for our defense” Coach Scott Klees said after the game. “We started off right with Devontae Roberts’ pick 6 which was really incredible.” After the game Quarterback Haden Klees and Defensive back Devonte Roberts both earned Offensive/Defensive MVP awards for the War Eagles.
Wakulla opens the regular season at home Friday September 8, at 7pm against Robert F. Munroe Bobcats at J.D. Jones Stadium at Jerry Reynolds Field. The War Eagles came away with the 43-13 victory in last year’s matchup in Crawfordville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.