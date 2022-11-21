Small Business Saturday at Azalea Park brought a variety of vendors and shoppers to downtown Crawfordville on November 19th. Booths had everything from handmade jewelry to cakes, soaps, and holiday wreaths.
Juanita Slagle, owner of Butterscotch Creations, embroiders items for her customers.
Jewelry designer Kristin Dow had a variety of pieces available at her Dulcet Designs booth.
Holiday wreaths were available in a variety of designs.
Young Living consultant Lisa Main shares the benefits of essential oils with a potential customer.
Shoppers could choose from different containers for their succulents.
Several booths offered homemade soaps at Small Business Saturday.
Vendors displayed their talents with macrame and other fiber arts.
The Bliss Family had personalized Cornhole boards available for purchase.
Shirley Monroe was enjoying the afternoon at the park with her granddaughter Demi.
Thanksgiving decorations were set up for families to take pictures at the park.
