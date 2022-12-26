I got a big surprise for Christmas. One that stands about 6 foot 3, to be exact.
My husband went from being socked in by bad weather somewhere in Wyoming to, miraculously, being home Friday, Dec. 23.
This was so unexpected because we never planned for him to be home for Christmas, and he kept giving me updates about the weather he was traveling through, and none of it was pleasant: There was something about I-80 being closed again and white-out conditions in Idaho due to blowing snow, then winds in Oklahoma that forced him to seek the safety of an onramp instead of the truck stop he was heading for just 12 miles away.
But the bad weather and other circumstances seemed to conspire together to bring him home, and it’s still hard for me to believe it turned out so well.
It made Christmas so much merrier and served as reassurance that, yes, planning to cook all that food wasn’t such a bad idea after all.
Steve also pitched in with cooking, so we ended up with a continual feast. I sent him back on the road with plenty of leftovers, and the fridge is still full.
I don’t know what 2023 has in store, but I wish for readers to have heartwarming surprises like mine that underscore how sometimes tricky situations can end in joyful celebrations.
Happy New Year!
