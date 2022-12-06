Why a puppy is like a home improvement project

Back in August, I adopted an 8-week-old puppy from the Wakulla County Animal Shelter. He is part Catahoula leopard hound.
So far he has led the teenager and me on a fair few adventures, chief of which is the ongoing adventure of training him to behave properly. As I have read and now experienced firsthand, Cooper is not like an eager-to-please retriever.
I thought all it would take would be a little boring consistency to have him “heeling’ like a Westminster show dog in a week or two.
Well, back in the ’90s when I trained my 5-month-old Chesapeake Bay retriever to walk without pulling, that dog (Caleb) only wanted to pull forward. If he pulled on the leash, I stopped and waited till he sat down before I would begin walking again. In less than a week, Caleb mastered that skill, and I was pretty pleased with myself, particularly because I identify as a cat person and was surprised that the technique I read about in a book actually worked.
The thing about Cooper is that if I make him stop and sit, soon the sitting leads to sniffing, and the sniffing leads to further sidetracking because there are so many things to investigate: blowing leaves, magnolia seed pods, acorns, flower beds, squirrels, a mass of ivy that he thinks he should be allowed to flop down in, and butterflies. Is that pretty butterfly resting on a little clump of leaves? No. No that’s not a clump of leaves. But he thinks it smells so interesting!
Turns out he does much better with treat training because he is very food motivated. Also, unlike most of the dogs I have interacted with in the past, Cooper likes a lot of eye contact. He is almost cat-like in that regard. So now when he becomes overly exuberant, I am able to check his behavior with that “Momma” stare.
Training Cooper has been a great family project, and it has included everyone in the house, including our three plump housecats. He annoys them, barking and trying to play; they bully him, hissing and swatting when he comes too close.
Like most any worthwhile adventure, raising Cooper has been just a little bit more of – well, everything – than we expected. More expense (how many chew toys can he disembowel in one week?). More time (he doesn’t want to just sit on the floor and chew his bone – he likes it better when you hold it while he gnaws away). And more entertainment.
For me that has meant more actual live entertainment, not just cute antics. A week or two ago I took him for an evening walk after I got home from work. It was midweek so at first I thought the sound of music was coming from someone’s radio. I quickly discovered it was live music coming from a rent-able venue in downtown Quincy. In the back patio area, behind a fence where I couldn’t really see, a woman was delivering a very competent acoustic cover of “Jolene;” after that, a man joined her to sing “Shallow.”
I didn’t know I needed to hear a little live music while I walked Cooper that night, but it was a very relaxing little interlude. Of course Cooper didn’t trust the performers’ intentions and wanted to bark at them after a while, so we had to keep it moving and head home.
On last night’s walk with the teenager we said “hi” to my backyard neighbors. Our rescue dog would like to be friends with theirs, but Maggie, who is part pitbull, thinks this is a bad idea. Or let’s say Cooper would arrive with goofy playfulness for a rousing play date of “Romper Room,” when Maggie is expecting “Fight Club.”
I share this as both encouragement and cautionary tale. As one of the shelter staffers wisely noted when we adopted Cooper on Aug. 2, we’re making a 15+-year commitment. So does anyone who brings home a puppy, or kitten. If you want to add a fur-baby to your family, do your homework, including the math, and then, like a home improvement project, add about 25 percent for the extras that are going to come up – in actual cost, plus the little hassles you can’t predict.
And Cooper? Well, on Thursday, he’s going to have a life-altering experience at the vet’s office. And he’s getting obedience classes for Christmas.
