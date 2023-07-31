Question: Judge Smith, what do judges and lawyers talk about when they huddle, and why aren’t jurors allowed to listen in? – Pat
Answer: Pat, a jury must base its verdict solely on the evidence admitted at trial, in accordance with the court’s instructions on the law. That objective becomes harder to accomplish if jurors are exposed to inadmissible evidence and faulty legal arguments.
Judges and lawyers hold sidebar conversations and conduct hearings apart from juries to prevent them from being tainted by what they are not supposed to hear. Juries are instructed not to speculate about what is discussed outside of their presence, and as a result, less errors and mistrials occur.
Like a magician revealing his trick, I’ll share with you what goes on behind the scenes. Sidebar conversations and hearings that exclude juries usually involve one or more of these topics:
1. Evidence
The Florida Legislature enacted an evidence code, which serves as a filter. The judge sustains or overrules lawyers’ objections regarding evidence.
2. Pre-Trial Rulings
Lawyers can obtain pre-trial rulings about the validity of traffic stops, the legality of searches and seizures, or the admissibility of evidence. During trial, some pre-trial rulings need to be modified or reconsidered.
3. Expert Witnesses
The judge and lawyers conduct hearings about the qualifications of expert witnesses and any limitations that will be placed on the scope of their testimonies.
4. Mistrials
A lawyer or witness may say or do something that causes a mistrial. If so, the judge and lawyers discuss if a mistrial can be avoided by having the judge instruct the jury to disregard the transgression.
5. Motions for Judgment of Acquittal
The State must provide evidence for each element of a charged crime. After the State rests its case, the defense can test whether the State satisfied this requirement by moving for a judgment of acquittal. The judge hears and decides this motion while the jury is out on break.
6. The Defendant’s Right Against Self-Incrimination
After the State rests, the defendant must decide whether to testify or not. The defendant talks to his lawyer in private and then informs the court.
7. The Defendant’s Decision About Putting on a Case
After the State rests, the defense must decide whether to call any witnesses.
8. Scheduling and Logistics
Some sidebar conversations cover timing issues and logistics, such as taking witnesses out of sequence or when to break for lunch.
9. Final Jury Instructions
The judge and lawyers work together to finalize the jury instructions and verdict form that will be read to the jury.
Now you know what judges and lawyers talk about when jurors aren’t allowed to listen in. Following this process safeguards constitutional rights and promotes fair trials.
The Honorable J. Layne Smith is a bestselling author and public speaker. He serves as Circuit Judge for Wakulla County.
