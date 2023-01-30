Hello from the Clerk’s Office! By the time you are reading this, we will know if the greatest sage of weather – the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil – has seen its shadow and whether or not we will have six more weeks of winter or if we will have an early spring! I don’t know about you but I’m ready for some warm summer days!
This month, let’s talk about a day in the life of a deputy court clerk. Florida Statute 28.06 authorizes the Clerk of Court to deputize clerks so that they shall have and exercise each and every power that the Clerk may have (except to appoint deputies themselves). Almost half of the Clerk’s staff (10 of 24 employees) works directly in the Court Department, and 22 of those 24 clerk employees have been deputized.
Your court clerks are fulfilling an important constitutional (Article VIII 1(d)) and statutory (F.S. 28.211; F.S. 34.031; F.S. 125.17) responsibility. The Clerk’s Office serves as an important independent role in the court system ensuring the State and the citizens of Wakulla County that the court record is a true and complete record. We are the official record keeper of the documents and evidence submitted by both parties so the judge can make a fair and impartial ruling.
We describe the court system as a “court services framework” and that framework is divided up in a number of ways. At the local level there are at least two types of court – Circuit court and County court. Those two types of court are further divided into two case types – Criminal cases and Civil cases. In total there are actually 10 court divisions and our website (www.wakulla clerk.org) provides much more detail on each court division. The 10 court divisions are:
Circuit Criminal (felonies)
County Criminal (misdemeanors)
Juvenile Delinquency (juveniles who have committed a law violation)
Criminal Traffic (DUI, for example)
Circuit Civil (civil actions in which damages being sought are greater than $50,000)
County Civil (civil actions in which damages being sought are between $8,000 and $50,000
Probate (guardianship and mental health cases)
Family Law (divorce, paternity, child support, custody, etc…)
Juvenile Dependency (juveniles involved in some type of family law matter)
Civil Traffic (non-criminal moving and non-moving traffic violations)
Each division has many different sub-case types. For example, in Circuit Criminal, an automobile theft and a murder are different sub-case types but they are both felonies. Civil Traffic has many different types of moving traffic violations as well as non-moving traffic violations but they are all Civil Traffic cases. And so on …
So, what does a clerk do once a case is opened? Well, it varies and depends on the case type. But, regardless of the case type, for most of the court clerks, a good portion of their time is spent serving customers at our counter. Providing excellent customer service is very important to our mission at the Clerk’s Office. Frankly, this can be difficult sometimes since most people who are interacting with the court system are not happy to start with and if you are involved in a court case there is only a “50 percent satisfaction rate” since just about every case has a “winning party” and a “losing party.”
Another area in which some customers get frustrated with is the area of deputy clerks not providing legal advice. Naturally, many people want deputy clerks to provide legal guidance on what to write on a form, how to fill out a form or even which form to fill out. It is important for you to understand some very important points:
It is against the law to practice law without a law license. None of our deputy clerks are lawyers. I am not a lawyer either. We are prohibited from giving legal advice.
Even if one or more of our deputy clerks were lawyers, we are not YOUR lawyer. We are expected to remain independent in case matters. We must be able to provide BOTH parties with the same guidance. Giving one party legal advice and not giving the other party legal advice would break one of the biggest responsibilities we have to our citizens.
To get the best legal advice, a lawyer must understand ALL of the facts and intricate details regarding your case. It would be impossible for our deputy clerks to give you the best advice given the limited facts we have regarding your case. In fact, giving you legal advice with limited facts just might cause more harm than good!
Deputy clerks are to provide some ministerial assistance to all customers and to BOTH parties in order to assist with the filing of cases and documentation or forms within a case.
It has often been said that “He who represents himself has a fool for a client.” By the way, the oldest reference to such a statement was back in 1682 by William De Britaine. I’m sure there are circumstances in which that may not be true but the best advice I can give you is to seek prudent legal counsel!
There are 426 specific court tasks associated with the ten case types mentioned earlier and, while not every task is performed in each case or performed the same or the same way in each case type, there is a lot of work performed by deputy clerks. The specific court tasks associated with the various duties of a clerk include:
Case processing – case processing includes 261 different tasks
Financial processing, revenue collection and distribution – there are 50 tasks associated with the payments we receive across the counter
Providing “Pro Se” assistance – Pro Se, or self-representation, assistance includes 41 tasks but does not include giving legal advice
Administration – Administrative tasks include human resources, information technology, supervision and records management and there are 36 different tasks associated with this activity
Record requests and reporting services – these 22 tasks include tasks associated with public record requests and mandatory reporting to various agencies
Jury management – there are 16 tasks associated with the jury process
I hope this helps you have a better understanding of the important work done by YOUR deputy clerks!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.