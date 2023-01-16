On Jan. 9, the Wakulla Republican Executive Committee of Wakulla County (WREC) issued a statement in recognition and appreciation of law enforcement officers and agencies across America, coinciding with National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
The statement reads: “The Wakulla County Republican Executive Committee (WREC) wishes to express its deep appreciation to the efforts of law enforcement officers, staff, and agencies in our county, our state, and across the nation. At a time when law enforcement has endured unprecedented risks and challenges, we wish to reinforce our acknowledgment and understanding of the difficult job they do every day to keep American citizens safe. We are grateful for the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to do their job, often without thanks or praise.” WREC Chairman Mike Watkins added, “The Republican Party is proud of Sheriff Jared F. Miller and the entire Wakulla Sheriff’s Office team. We commend their extraordinary efforts and sacrifices to make sure Wakulla and Florida are Free.”
According to NationalToday.com, “National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was created by multiple organizations in 2015 to express their gratitude for officers in the United States. In support of their services citizens are encouraged to do their part in thanking the law enforcers on this day. One of the main organizations to take the lead in this is C.O.P.S – Concerns of Police Survivors. With over 900,000 officers in the United States, the organization believes it is essential to support law enforcers during difficult times, and a holiday dedicated to them does just that. The day also raises awareness on the importance of understanding that the difficult decisions taken by police officers are in the best interest of citizens and the law.”
