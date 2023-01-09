U.S. Rep. Dunn supports McCarthy’s leadership
I’m proud to stand alongside my Republican colleagues as we move towards getting America back on track. I see how crippling inflation and supply chain issues burden many of my constituents. Florida’s Second Congressional District and other hard-working Americans need real solutions. I’m confident we can successfully follow through on our commitment to America with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s leadership.
Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (Florida-02)
