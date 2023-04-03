I recently returned home after a few hours at the Florida State Capitol and heard the news of the massacre at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.
On a bright day when focus should have been the celebration of a festive spring day, a mass murder of three children and three caregiver adults has shocked our sensibilities.
It has been reported that the perpetrator of this horrific crime is a 28-year-old female wielding two automatic rifles and a handgun.
Additional details of this abhorrent rampage are still unfolding. I am not in a position to analyze the facts … that task will fall to experts far more qualified than I.
My perspective is one of an interested citizen and policy advocate who is committed to positive outcomes despite the challenges we face.
The searing emotions felt by family members, peer witnesses and the Nashville community are too complicated to express.
What is not complicated and undeniable is the deep feeling of sorrow … if only this and other acts of mass murder did not happen. But the reality is we live at a time when the death and wounding of innocents has become all too routine. Too many of our schools have been shooting galleries over the past years.
In fact, murder and suicide by firearms are the highest cause of death for our nation’s children and youth.
Here is link to a Wikipedia compendium of U.S. School Shootings over the past two decades: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_school_shootings_in_the_United_States/.
The Positive Paths Forward
As the father of two sons who attended public school and university in an era of relative safety and an advocate of positive family policies for some 45 years, I’m extremely engaged.
As a grandfather of two healthy and happy granddaughters, I consider my ardent advocacy a legacy opportunity. Our sweet Julianne and Mollie Joy have become added inspirations for my commitment to doing the right thing for all children.
One lesson is clear. It’s essential to recognize that our children and youth need every opportunity to grow to be healthy and positive adults. There are so many ways we can, from pre-natal care through quality education and special services, increase the odds of success for all children.
The costs of our failure to provide quality services for those who need them most are far greater than the amount we could and should invest in successful policies and programs for our children.
While we grieve for this tragic loss of life, I sincerely believe we must energize our resolve to take action to reform our laws and encourage voter participation.
Our policy leaders should be emboldened to enact prohibitions on access to weapons, restrictions on gun show purchases without background records checks, limitations on the sale of super multi-round ammo magazines, as well as enact restrictions on access to military-designed automatic weapons.
We should join forces with our law enforcement, public health allies, reform advocates and families affected by firearms violence in this fight to bring needed legal redirection.
Legitimate gun ownership for self protection, historic collections and sport hunting is not at issue ... but what is clear is we are at a point in our lives when logical lines of defense must be drawn.
The debate should not be whether any change is needed ... but to what degree are we willing to recognize that slaughter can be prevented if we mesh quality mental health services and school safety measures with strong and enforceable firearms laws.
My heartfelt wishes for a safe Spring to you and loved ones.
Jack Levine is founder of 4Generations Institute. He can be reached at Jack@4Gen.org. http://4Gen.org.
