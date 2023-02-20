A couple of years ago, Christianity Today writer Jen Pollock Michel wrote about Lent, the traditional 40 days of self-denial leading up to Easter.
It was a year into the pandemic, and she noted that we had already spent a year in self-denial and deprivation and she wasn’t sure she could rouse herself for any more and that it seemed like the very last thing we needed.
Like, God should just give us all a pass and make Lent 40 days of indulgence, or just 40 days of sloth, ho-hum, whatever.
I could go for that.
“And yet,” she writes, “I would argue the opposite. Our pandemic lives have brought us face to face with the same temptation that plagued the desert monks centuries ago, the sin of acedia, the inability to ‘rouse yourself to give a damn,’ as writer Kathleen Norris calls it.”
I actually like the word acedia. It sounds so much more refined than the more modern “sloth.” It sounds medical, and therefore, not my fault.
I’m sorry. I can’t possibly get off my couch, put on my shoes and actually do something. I have a severe case of acedia.
But acedia isn’t just laziness, although it looks like laziness and acts like laziness.
It’s actually a much deeper problem, a failure of love, a love that has become tedious.
To that, Michel writes: “But the habits of tedious love are just what we need.” It’s what I need.
The Christian life is not a “grit your teeth and plow through it” life, except when it is.
It’s fighting against the inability to rouse myself to give a damn, which begins with love.
In Christianity, it always begins with love.
It’s the continual remembering that “while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). It’s remembering that God loved us in the middle of our sin, and his love pulls us out of it and gives us the strength to be able to say no to it.
His love atones for it and redeems it, and his love redeems us.
The cure for acedia is love, but it’s also action. It’s also endurance and perseverance, the habits of tedious love.
It’s the runner’s daily practice of lacing up the shoes and hitting the pavement day after day, even if we don’t want to, especially if we don’t want to. Especially when we think it’s too hard and the couch is too comfy – and “who cares anyway?”
It’s the tedious habits of love, moving toward others, not away from them. It’s fellowship and community, which is uncomfortable.
It’s fighting against isolation, against prayerlessness, against comfort and ease and indulgence.
It’s loving my neighbor as myself. Heck, it’s learning my neighbor’s name and doing more than just waving hello.
The season of Lent is upon us, reminding us that, “For the joy that was set before him, Christ endured the Cross) (Hebrews 12:2). He carried his cross, trod the road to his crucifixion, because of love.
That love is the only thing that can rouse me, that can keep me from turning inward, which is what I want to do, and turn me toward Jesus and then outward to others, which is what I’m called to do.
It’s what I need to do.
As Lent begins, so help me, God.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
