I want to wish all of our readers a very happy Thanksgiving holiday, whether it looks like a Hallmark card or a Norman Rockwell painting – or not.
If it doesn’t, know that you’re in very good company. That’s why so many holiday comedies are so very relatable.
My own Turkey Day plans have already gone off the rails. I intended to pack up the teenager and the puppy (who is now almost six months old) and head to Tennessee to spend the holiday with family.
The excursion was going to have the added excitement of helping my parents with a home improvement project: a little pyrotechnic action to encourage a beaver family to seek opportunity elsewhere because they have affected the water quality of their well water by damming up a spring-fed creek. My husband was excited about taking charge of this mission. I had mixed feelings: I know it’s very important for my parents to have potable water, but I grew up reading books like “Paddletail the Beaver and His Neighbors,” and, of course, “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” where the beavers talk, so I am in favor of a solution that doesn’t involve a beaver body count. But when Steve started talking about using Tannerite, he had that kind of Clark W. Griswold gleam in his eye, which is both adorable – and scary.
But however my parents solve the water rights dispute with the beavers, we likely won’t be involved because the teenager has the flu.
So that means no dragging the teenager on a road trip to see elderly relatives who could catch her bug, including my parents and Steve’s oldest brother. This is disappointing because I kept waiting for the teenager to feel better; instead, on Friday at the doctor’s office she tested positive for flu and told she was “highly contagious,” so now she is just resting up and waiting for the virus to run its course, though hopefully the Tamiflu will shorten its duration and reduce some of the symptoms.
I could bemoan my situation because I haven’t seen my parents for almost a year, and I was looking forward to making the trip. Instead, I’m going to make the best of it and be grateful that at least I now have plenty of time to cook, which will be nice because I should also be able to make a batch of cookies to send to my friends in New Smyrna, who had over 4 feet of water in their home overlooking a salt marsh, thanks to Ian, and recently 6 inches thanks to Nicole. Cookies won’t solve their problems, but they are a nice way to show them that I care. And they like my cookies.
I am also grateful that Steve should be able to make it home in time for the holiday, though even those plans could change since he is still on the road.
If he doesn’t make it, the bird that was intended for the fryer will go into a bag in the oven, and I will just cook whatever I feel like making. The good news is that dessert is covered: I have already ordered two sweet potato pies and a pound cake from my “pie lady” in Quincy.
I am also grateful that I had the good sense to say “yes” to the flu shot at my last doctor visit: So far, so good.
I wish everyone safe travels back home and a little time no matter the mishaps for quiet reflection on how many blessings we really have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.