While I probably will never get over the disappointment that we all don’t having flying cars, and we can’t book vacations in condos on the moon, I do enjoy a few technological amenities we take for granted now that weren’t widely available that long ago.
Top of mind right now is the miracle of the telehealth visit. I was feeling poorly but didn’t want to go sit in a room with other people likely feeling poorly, and since I was coughing pretty dramatically I imagined they didn’t want me there, either.
So with the goal of keeping phone calls and speaking in a scratchy voice, which leads to more dramatic coughing, to a minimum, I remembered: There’s an app for that.
So I logged in to the app, updated my info, and waited for a nice doc in Minnesota to listen to my complaints, in a scratchy voice, and determine that, yes, it’s probably the lingering thing I was fighting before Christmas and, yes, she would call in helpful prescriptions including an antibiotic but not anything too opioid interesting for symptoms because they don’t agree with me at all.
I was able to do this from home, on my phone (the video didn’t want to load so she couldn’t even get a look at me), and she sent the prescriptions to my local pharmacy.
It was a bright spot in a day that did not go according to my plan at all. And my records on the app show these telehealth docs have occasionally been taking care of me when I feel too lousy to leave the house since 2018.
And that’s nice because I doubt I would have wanted to leave the house today under any circumstances – even in a flying car.
