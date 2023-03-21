Last week I noticed a sign of progress: The southbound side of what will eventually be the completed four-laning of a portion of Crawfordville Highway appears to be complete.
Not complete as in it’s all gravel but open to vehicle traffic – there is new pavement and even the drainage ditches and culverts are completed, looking very much like the ones on the existing roadway, except the grass and concrete are obviously new.
While I am pleased to see the organized chaos that road construction appears to be start to show results, I can only imagine how happy the business owners must be now that customers can more easily find them.
I know obscuring businesses and their access is an unintended consequence of road construction projects, but it always hurts my heart a little to see those tiny temporary signs out marking how to get into a business because the whole point of having a business on a main road is to be visible and conveniently located.
As this construction process continues, patience and caution are called for as access to other businesses and roads is affected: Patience with other drivers who might be confused by the changing traffic pattern, patience with construction vehicles, and patience with the pace of progress.
As Wakulla County Commission Chair Ralph Thomas noted at a recent commission meeting, there is chatter about how nothing is happening on the road widening project, and just like that, a new section opens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.