We’re wrapping up a year that was filled to the brim with both challenges and triumphs.While our challenges are daunting, please join me in our resolve for venturing into the New Year with confidence and fortitude.
Let it suffice to say that we are all learning new ways to cope with life’s challenging realities – and designing creative approaches to building a brighter future.
It has certainly been a year to count our blessings and, sadly, to mourn the loss of people we loved and admired, both near and far.
Life’s lessons are stepping stones on the path to discovery of who we are, what we care about, and how to invest our time and talents wisely.
I’m honored to receive heartfelt messages shared by family members, friends and colleagues whose lives I’ve touched and whose respect I cherish.
It is my pleasure to have earned these tender greetings and I’m honored to respond with gratitude.
Let’s pledge to do whatever it takes to make personal contributions to the well-being of others in word and deed.
As a reader of mine, you might know how dedicated I am to evoke the memory of my dear Grandma Minnie. If she were alive today, we would be celebrating her 130th birthday.
While Minnie departed in her 92nd year, her spirit of loving leadership, passionate advocacy and irrepressible energy lives in me and all who were graced to cross her path, for just an hour or a lifetime.
I hope you, too, have a “Grandma Minnie” if not in name, then in positive influence. Those special people in our lives who provided a beacon of beneficent care, who paved a positive path for us to follow, and have given us a lifetime model to emulate. They live with us today!
My resolutions for the new year
Traditionally, New Year’s Resolutions are about making a commitment to do something different in our lives, perhaps going in a new direction from that of the past.
I’m thrilled to share my resolutions; you’re welcome to adopt a few as your own and maybe you will share a few of yours with me by email.
In 2023, I resolve
To appreciate my family, friends, and colleagues for who they are, what they mean to me and others, and to gracefully overlook some things they do (or don’t do!). None of us is perfect, and accepting that reality helps relationships flourish.
To act upon wrongs that need righting, to reject hateful offenses and crass statements that demand direct responses. We set a positive example to our children and loved ones by not accepting negativity in others.
To reject the politics of division and derision and support leaders who honor their oaths of office by practicing principles of inclusive community, unification and justice.
To be a valuable teammate and to trust others to do their best. Each of us should know what position we play, and regularly practice our skills to be our personal best.
To create opportunities to actively listen to the voices of children and elders. Accepting the multi-generational wisdom of innocence and experience is both free and priceless.
To accept that I will never know everything. By collaborating with others who know much more, together we can create a great brain trust and blend expertise to make progress together.
To pleasantly surprise someone every day with a genuine smile and unexpected kindness in word and deed. Life’s subtle gifts of compassion and concern are cherished and create valuable feelings of appreciation.
To respect and celebrate diversity of faiths and individual feelings. Differences are natural and honoring each others’ perspectives creates mutual admiration.
To exercise artistic expression for its intrinsic value. The vitality of the musical, literary, dance, visual or vocal arts fuels the soul and expands the mind to new possibilities.
To invest a thoughtful minute before I speak or act. Regret is often preventable. Reversing harm is one of life’s most vexing challenges.
To honor those who courageously defend us at home and abroad, care for our health, educate, protect us and perform the healing and helping arts so our quality of life is improved.
To follow the counsel of public health leaders to protect myself from exposure to the COVID virus, the Flu, and other preventable diseases and urge my loved ones and colleagues to practice safety as we keep our vaccine treatments up to date.
To share even if I think I don’t have enough. Setting an example by giving to others in need is one of the best lessons for children to observe.
To protect, defend and advocate for people who rely on me. Let’s give special attention to the needs of others of every stage of life who may not know how to find their own voice.
To preserve natural environments for their beauty and bounty. Natural settings are home to plant life and species which are too often victims of our wants, not our needs.
To never give up on a person or a cause, despite the challenges we face. Perseverance is an attitude that exemplifies leadership, attracts allies, and creates meaningful change.
To speak truth to power, but to be both polite and persistent. There’s a fine line between persistence and pestilence. Resist aggressiveness, but advocate with assertion, confidence and commitment to the cause. Advocating for prevention policies and programs that keep bad things from happening is the most important of all investments.
The 4Generations Institute’s work is progressing by promoting public policy initiatives, advocating justice for the vulnerable, sharing program models, and inspiring community commitments through professional and volunteer leadership. I welcome your ideas for collaboration.
Onward together for a glorious 2023!
–Jack
Jack Levine is the founder of 4Generations Institute. He can be reached at Jack@4Gen.org. http://4Gen.org/.
