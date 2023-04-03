Hey there, Wakulla County! In case you missed the byline, my name is Katherine Lilly. For all of you who don’t know me, I’m a lifelong resident of Wakulla County, and I’m happy to introduce myself as the new Editor and General Manager of The Wakulla News!
After graduating from Wakulla High School, I went on to college where I learned the importance of networking, and how effective communication and writing could take me places – literally. I cultivated these skills and was offered the opportunity to teach English to Taiwanese high-school students in Kaohsiung, Taiwan R.O.C.
Can you imagine? A small-town girl from Crawfordville venturing to the other side of the planet to teach English in Taiwan? It’s probably no surprise that I ended up being the student, learning to navigate a massive and densely populated city, where fluent English-speakers were few and far between.
Upon my return to Wakulla, I accepted a position with the State of Florida, procuring goods and services via contracts. I lived in the county, commuting to Tallahassee daily, as many of us locals have done for years and years. When the Pandemic happened, we were all sent home to work remotely. This gave me the opportunity to spend even more time here.
Growing up in this community, like many others, I dreamt of more. I now know it was teenage angst, but back then Wakulla didn’t seem to offer much. Fast-forward to adulthood, I’ve come to realize and appreciate the fact that this area has more to offer than meets the eye. Wakulla is special because we work to cultivate a strong sense of community and inclusion. We talk to our neighbors and care for one another. We appreciate one another and the natural wonders this area has to offer. We work to encourage growth, while also preserving our small-town charm and character. Many of us leave, only to return because we realize how special Wakulla County is.
Throughout my seven years working for the state, I gained valuable professional experience and worked to polish my writing and communication skills. I enjoyed serving the citizens of Florida, but state contracts were technical and left little room for creativity. On top of that, I sought to become more involved on a local level, where I could serve those I know and love.
My goal is to provide our community with accurate, reliable, relevant and comprehensive news and information. The Wakulla News has been the main driving force for connectivity in this county since 1895, and we will continue to highlight and showcase updates, current events, and achievements throughout Wakulla. It’s truly an honor to be able to serve the community I’ve been part of all my life. With each edition, and each page-turn, I hope you’re reminded of the reasons you’ve settled in Wakulla.
Katherine Lilly is editor of The Wakulla News. She can be reached at klilly@thewakulla news.com, or at 850-926-5107.
