As we navigate this holiday season of Hanukkah, Christmas, and the Kwanzaa cultural celebration, let’s remember that not all gifts are wrapped in shiny paper and decorated with ribbon and bows.
There are many intangible gifts of the heart we can share with those who deserve special recognition and attention for who they are, what they do, and the important roles they play in our lives.
Here’s my Emotional Gift Guide, which I hope will be meaningful for you in this season of celebration. Please feel free to share this guide with family, friends and colleagues, with my compliments.
To yourself – respect, confidence, faith and fortitude.
To a family member – communication and understanding, even if there have been relationship challenges.
To a friend – a heartfelt, caring spirit and appreciation.
To our natural world, animal and plant life – admiration, protection and preservation.
To a good cause – generosity of time and treasure and ardent advocacy.
To a traveler – an open door of hospitality.
To our military forces, first responders and their loved ones – honor, admiration, and support to heal the wounds.
To our elected and appointed office-holders – wisdom, compassion and investments in policies which prevent future problems.
To the ill and hurting – conscientious concern and comfort.
To the hungry and homeless – compassion, emergency services and creative community solutions.
To the abused, neglected and abandoned – representation, security and hope.
To someone with a special challenge – recognition, acceptance and a path to independence.
To the addicted and troubled – open arms, forgiveness and a positive path to recovery.
To an infant and toddler – attention, attachment, safety and learning opportunities.
To a child or teen – patience, guidance and a positive example through mentoring.
To a parent in need – a helping hand , support and guidance.
To an elder – reverence, gratitude and dignified care.
To a customer or client – excellent service and lasting value.
To everyone you see, friends and strangers alike – a warm smile, acts of kindness and positive energy.
To people of every age – unconditional love and sincere gratitude.
To all the people of the world – justice and peace.
On the theme of expressing gratitude, a recipient of my 4Generations advocacy messages recently sent me a meaningful note, which I’m honored to share:
“Dear Jack: while I rarely respond to your letters, I read them all and want you to know they seem to drop into my inbox at just the right time. I’m not one for sweet sentiment, but your reflective writings, parables and uplifting messages continue to give me a spiritual lift.
“We met some years ago at a community advocacy seminar you led, and I remember to this day your enthusiastic attitude and assurance that everyone has the opportunity and obligation to help others. You are this one advocate’s advocate, and please know I’m not alone in this feeling. Thanks for encouraging me to be my better self. FYI, I Googled ‘Jack Levine Tallahassee’ and found a treasury of articles ... Wow!”
The Violinist and the Little Girl – A Holiday Story
I’m pleased to share this favorite story with you. I hope you will enjoy it and choose to share.
A young girl attended a holiday violin recital. She was so captivated by the beauty of the music and powerful presence of the violinist she absolutely had to meet him after the performance.
She waited patiently in line to greet the violinist, and when it was her turn, she politely said hello and asked if he would please autograph her program.
“I’m sorry,” said the violinist, “but my hands are too tired from playing.”
“Well,” said the girl with a smile, “my hands are tired, too, from all the clapping.” The violinist beamed and with a flourish, autographed her program.
I sing the praises of family service professionals, business leaders, philanthropists and community volunteers, parents and grandparents and faith leaders of all denominations.
You are the violinists for children, families and our elders every day throughout our vibrant and diverse communities. We who care for our own families and the loved ones of others master the notes, touch the strings, and move the bow creating beautiful music. And sometimes we get tired.
I am pleased to be your admirer and advocate, honoring your commitment and applauding your efforts. Together, in partnership, we are making progress. Let’s never forget that we are needed; let’s not lose hope nor allow one day’s fatigue to dampen our spirit.
The challenges are great, but our optimism and strength of commitment will persevere!
My special wishes for the holidays go to our military and their families, our first-responder, law enforcement, EMT and fire-fighting professionals, health care-givers, educators and providers of other vital human services whose dedication seldom takes a holiday.
They are there for us and stand ready to serve in good times and bad. Saying thank you to these people is one way of giving them the emotional boost they need to keep up their good work for us all.
It’s so good to be in touch with you
Just as in families, the health of a community is in the depth and breadth of relationships among those who share common interests and provide mutual support.
I look forward to communicating the 4Generations Institute’s message to influence the public policy debate on behalf of people at every age and stage of life. While there’s strength in our diversities, there’s power in our unity
On behalf of my family, heartfelt wishes for a healthy, joyous, and peaceful holiday season and productive 2023 ahead.
Onward together for good!
Jack
Jack Levine is founder of 4Generations Institute. He can be reached at jack@4gen.org.
