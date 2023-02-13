Today I wrote a story for (my local) newspaper about a local support group for people who have cardiovascular problems.
One of the people I talked to for the story was a cardiac care nurse who once worked for a heart surgeon.
A number of years ago she had a heart attack, and now she’s part of this support group with other people who also have had heart attacks and heart surgeries and procedures.
The group is called Mended Hearts. Those who are further along in the mending process are there for those still in the “broken heart” stage, pre-surgery and post-surgery, when they’re most scared and overwhelmed and unsure about what’s happening to them.
When you don’t know what’s happening to you and you don’t know if you’ll even ever get better, it’s a gift to have someone who can say, “I know how you feel,” and you know that they do, and you get strength and hope from their experience.
Also today, I sent a text to a woman who is all of a sudden caring for her 19-year-old grandson.
I don’t know the whole story, but we connected because I’m on the county’s opioid task force and write about substance use and addiction for the paper, and she didn’t know what to do to help her grandson and hoped maybe I did.
I reached out to the task force members and called her with some names and phone numbers to get help.
I also told her I knew what she was going through, because I do.
She heard it in my voice and believed me, and I heard in her voice a tiny bit of hope.
I know that tiny bit. You hold onto it and squeeze it dry. Or maybe it’s a tiny spark of hope that you fan until it becomes a fire.
Or maybe it’s both?
Every few days I reach out to her to see how her grandson is doing, how she is doing, because people did that for me and it helped mend my heart.
I told that to the grandma and told her that there’s a Bible verse that says we comfort with the comfort we’ve been given.
Actually, it says: God is “the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from him” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4).
I told her, “One day you’ll meet another grandma who’s at her wits’ end trying to help her grandchild not die from an overdose, and you’ll tell her, ‘I know just how you feel,’ and she will believe you and be able to breathe, even if it’s just for a moment.”
I don’t know if she believes the Bible or what she believes about God, but I believe. I believe we are here to be conduits of hope to a world where hope is in short supply and desperately needed.
My pastor says Christians rush toward the trouble, toward the calamity and chaos, armed with the peace and comfort of God, because he’s given them to us to give to others.
We are mended hearts mending hearts, pointing to Jesus, the great Healer.
Truly, it’s one of the great joys of my life.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.