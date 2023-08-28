Question: Judge Smith, my friend John is charged with a crime. John wants to defend himself. Can he, and should he? Thank you, Sarah

Answer: Sarah, you asked two excellent questions. John may be allowed to defend himself, but it will depend on the circumstances.

The Sixth Amendment guarantees criminal defendants a right to counsel. Given the high stakes involved, most people do not want to represent themselves, and the mere thought of it strikes terror into their hearts. Many are afraid of public speaking, and most lack legal training and courtroom experience.

A criminal defendant rarely opts to represent himself. In response, the court conducts a hearing with the defendant and confirms that he or she is thinking clearly and understands the perils of self-representation. The charges, the range of sentences, and potential pitfalls are discussed.

Before becoming our 16th President, Abraham Lincoln was a highly successful trial lawyer. He observed that “a lawyer who represents himself has a fool for a client.” Lincoln’s observation is short, pithy, and spot-on! Here’s why. Most people, including lawyers, are emotional and defensive when facing a personal crisis. Even if they understand the law, legal procedure and evidence, they tend to be emotional instead of logical. I can’t think of a single example where a lawyer or judge accused of a crime opted to defend himself or herself at trial. That’s because lawyers and judges understand the value of bringing another advocate’s perspective, logic, and calmness to the battle.

Imagine, if you will, that a courtroom is a minefield. The prosecutor, knowing where bombs are buried, has the home field advantage. The layman, who goes it alone, doesn’t know where it’s safe to step. One false step and KABOOM!

As a judge, I can’t ignore a criminal defendant’s request to represent himself simply because I think he is making a mistake. He can waive his right to counsel if that decision is knowing, voluntary, and informed.

Now, let’s focus on your friend John. Should he represent himself? Probably not. Defendants who represent themselves often lose winnable cases.

Do you remember the 1965-1968 television series “Lost in Space”? In it, when Will Robinson faced danger, the robot flailed his arms wildly and shouted, “Danger, Will Robinson, Danger!” It’d help if the “Lost in Space” robot would provide the same danger warning to criminal defendants who opt to defend themselves.

The Honorable J. Layne Smith is a Circuit Judge, bestselling author, and public speaker.

The Honorable J. Layne Smith is a bestselling author and public speaker. He serves as Circuit Judge for Wakulla County.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.