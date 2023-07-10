Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Hot. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.