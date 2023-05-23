Every trial involves elements, a burden of proof, and a standard of proof. Today, I’m going to use a jigsaw puzzle to explain these concepts.
Have you ever spent a rainy-day piecing together a puzzle? Thank goodness for the picture on the box cover. Without that image, you wouldn’t know what you’re trying to assemble and all you’d have is a jumble of pieces.
In many ways, trials are like jigsaw puzzles.
Elements
Civil causes of action and criminal charges are comprised of “elements” that plaintiffs and prosecutors must prove to win their cases. By analogy, the elements of a case are the puzzle pieces.
The burden of proof
The burden of proof governs who must assemble the puzzle. Plaintiffs and prosecutors must present evidence in support of their claims. They bear the burden of proof. In a civil case, the plaintiff must prove the defendant’s liability and the amount of damages due. In a criminal case, the prosecutor must prove the crime was committed, and the defendant did it.
Standards of proof
Standards of proof impose quality controls that govern how juries decide cases.
Usually, plaintiffs must prove their claims by the “greater weight of the evidence.” This means a plaintiff must persuade the jury that his or her claim is probably true.
Some claims require plaintiffs to prove their claims by “clear and convincing evidence.” This means a plaintiff must persuade the jury to firmly believe that his or her claim is true.
In criminal cases, prosecutors must prove their cases “beyond a reasonable doubt.” This means the prosecutor must persuade the jury of the defendant’s guilt, by eliminating all reasonable doubt that he committed the crime.
Now, let’s tie everything together with two examples.
Breach of contract
A bank sues a borrower for defaulting on a loan. To win its claim for breach of contract, the bank must prove three elements by the greater weight of the evidence:
(1) The parties had a contract;
(2) The defendant breached the contract; and
(3) The plaintiff has sustained damages due to the breach.
Criminal battery
A man punches his neighbor. The state charges him with criminal battery. To win at trial, the state must prove one of the following two elements beyond a reasonable doubt:
(1) The defendant intentionally touched or struck the neighbor against his will; or
(2) The defendant intentionally caused bodily harm to the neighbor.
I hope you find this information to be helpful, and not too puzzling.
The Honorable J. Layne Smith is a bestselling author and public speaker. He serves as Circuit Judge for Wakulla County.
