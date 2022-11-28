I’m sure you’ve heard the adage that control is an illusion?
It’s an adage because it’s nothing but the truth. In addition to resorting to a sort of fall-back position for my Thanksgiving plans when the teenager got the flu, here at The Wakulla News we had more hassles than we were looking for with The Big Move – hassles that mostly centered around the truck breaking down in the morning for the second day of The Big Move, so the co-workers from Crystal River who came up for the move had to find a rental truck, which of course had to be back by 5, so suddenly there was the pressure of a hard deadline and essentially cutting the move-time by half a day.
Despite the extra dash of chaos, I came back after taking most of last week off for the Thanksgiving holiday to a big surprise: Elves had been at work. Not Lord-of-the-Rings-style warrior elves. These elves are the kind that do amazing things while the old shoemaker (or newspaper editor) is sleeping – or taking a Thanksgiving break for cooking and family time.
Nancy Floyd Richardson, advertising account for The Wakulla News, and Dana Caswell, one of the paper’s carriers (who has so many other mad skills), managed to get this office repainted while I was gone. They also arranged to transport some things that didn’t make it on the truck.
I came in the Saturday before Thanksgiving to start working on the paper for that week and to start putting things away. I was happy to take a few breaks from editing content to go put the old bound newspaper volumes away on the shelves. They were taking up a lot of space stacked all over the conference table, and they had a better place to be.
While I was happy about what I had accomplished, as it happened, they were in Elf Dana’s way for painting, and she had to unload and reload the bookshelves to paint the wall behind, which is illustrative of – something really profound. I was so delighted to walk into a freshly painted office this morning that I haven’t had a chance yet to “unpack” the deeper life lessons.
In addition to the hiccups with the move, my husband was delayed in coming home for Thanksgiving because the truck broke down Tuesday in North Carolina and on Wednesday the shop told him they would have to order the part – and they wouldn’t reopen till Monday after the holiday weekend.
The carrier he works for was kind enough to book a flight for him from Raleigh-Durham to Jacksonville, where they rented a car for him to drive home. The only catch: The flight left on Thanksgiving Day. Steve rolled into town some time before 9 p.m., but he is able to spend a few extra days instead of just a day or two.
So I managed to meet most of my cooking goals that day, though I have some sweets yet to bake. I’m less motivated now because we’re still working on the two sweet potato pies and enormous cream cheese pound cake from “the pie lady.”
All in all, I had a great holiday – just not according to my plan. And Steve may or may not be coming down with the flu.
Cheri Harris Martin is editor of The Wakulla News. She can be reached at editor@thewakulla news.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.