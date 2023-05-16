My mom didn’t set out to acquire seven cats. Out of the seven, she consciously chose two of them. The other five just found their way to her.
The oldest cat she has is a chunky biscuit-making boy with a pink nose. He was the neighbor’s cat until the neighbor moved away and didn’t take him with her. She claimed he was too feral for her to catch. The neighbor called him Willie, as she said he’d come and stay but then he’d “be on the road again.”
After the neighbor moved away, Willie migrated to my mom’s yard, where he’d hang out in the bushes, watching over my senior cat that I acquired in kindergarten. After my senior cat passed away, Willie hung around. He seemed to be a territorial loner, chasing off other cats that may be searching for kibble crumbs.
In the spring of 2022, a little grey cat started running through my mom’s yard. The color of ash, and extremely thin, my mom felt for the little girl. Willie didn’t seem to want to chase her off like he did the others, and my mom took note of the situation.
“That little grey cat looks like she recently had kittens,” said my mom. “See her belly swinging as she runs?”
It wasn’t but a week or so later that my mom discovered four little meowing furballs in her backyard.
She took the little ones in with the intention of finding them homes once they were old enough. She noticed she wasn’t the only one nurturing the little grey mama kitty.
Willie would groom Mama Kitty, licking the top of her head and her cheeks after feeding time. He’d lay next to her with his little paw hanging across her little body. Willie and Mama Kitty would curl up in a little ball together. When my mom would bring Willie and Mama Kitty in at night, Willie even let the kittens nurse on him. I’m sure he knew they wouldn’t get anything from him, but it kept the little ones from bombarding Mama Kitty.
A year later, Willie and Mama Kitty are inseparable. They hang out in the yard all day, share meals, and cuddle for naps.
You may wonder why I’m telling you about these two cats.
My mom’s out of town, so I went over to her house this morning to feed her seven cats. Upon my arrival, Willie and Mama Kitty greeted me, ready for breakfast. As I poured kibble in their little bowls, their mannerisms and movement suggested they’re completely in-sync with one another. I started to wonder about Willie and all the cats he’d encountered over the years. I wondered why, out of all the cats, this little grey cat was chosen to stick around. Though I’ll never be able to receive a verbal answer from Willie, I think I know what he would say.
“I know what it’s like to struggle and to be alone. She was so small, so young, I knew she needed help. I told her my human is compassionate and though my person may not care to have another mouth to feed, I promise she won’t turn you away if you just hang around with me.”
When Mama Kitty started coming around, “scrawny” was an understatement. Hungry and malnourished, Mama Kitty was attempting to not only sustain her own life, but the lives of her four little ones. She was young and skittish, still a kitten herself. Willie, once a homeless cat himself, took in Mama Kitty. He extended himself to her, sharing his own food. He welcomed her and her kittens and through this acceptance, he and Mama Kitty created a strong bond.
Willie and Mama Kitty spend their days together and they seem to share a genuine love for one another.
With the way the world is currently, we all seem somewhat resistant to new. New people, new relationships, new places, new ideas even. After thinking about Willie and Mama Kitty, I think even nature encourages us to give “new” a shot.
