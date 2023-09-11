Expressing concerns for the Richardson Graveyard
I attended a county commission’s meeting on September 5th at 3:00, an odd time of the day for the public to have and give input about such an issue of great importance to our communities, “The Richardson Graveyard.”. The focus tends to have been on allowing a RV camp and a pickle ball court to set up near and around the graveyard which is very upsetting to those of us who have loved ones buried there. It is our belief that once a property is designated as a burying site it is not to be disturbed or tampered with out of the respect for the dead. We all know how boundaries, hedges and fences are respected and over looked and there lies the problem.
Our county focuses on so many businesses coming into the county and none of these are about or for our youth who have nothing appropriate in place for them during the summer months or after school. Those of us who can afford to drive into Leon County and access their Parks and Rec. facilities have that option, but most don’t. An investment in our youth is always a good thing and fosters good citizens.
Jennie V. Jones
Wakulla County
