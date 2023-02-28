WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (Florida-02) recently introduced “the REPAIR Act” (H.R. 906), a bill that would ensure access to the important repair and diagnostic data needed for auto repairs.
“When it comes to repairing their automobiles, consumers deserve options,” said Congressman Dunn. “The REPAIR Act would give owners, including the rural communities in my district, secure access to critical data so their chosen service center can replace parts and repair their vehicles. I am proud to support competition in the vehicle repair industry.”
“There are hundreds of neighborhood mechanics in Philadelphia,” said Congressman Brendan Boyle (PA-02). “The last thing those small business owners need is to be boxed out of making a living. This legislation would not only protect the business relationships between automobile owners and their mechanics, but it also ensures consumers continue to have more options on where to go for repairs.”
“By prohibiting vehicle owners from accessing and sharing data they generate, manufacturers stop consumers from accessing third-party repair shops,” said Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-08). “American vehicle owners have a right to control their data, and a right to access third-party repair shops, tools and parts.”
“Working families in rural America can’t afford to take a day off to drive their car to the dealership for a costly repair. The REPAIR Act is a bipartisan solution to improve vehicle data access laws to give working families more choices for repair when their car breaks down,” said Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03). “I appreciate Representatives Dunn, Boyle, and Davidson for their leadership on this issue, and look forward to working in a bipartisan fashion to improve repair laws for families who work for a living.”
Repair restrictions drive up auto repair costs and limit access to products and services. Consumers need the ability to repair products anywhere, and independent repairers need access to a level playing field.
The bill is available online at: www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/906?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22%22%5D%7D&s=1&r=1
