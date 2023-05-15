Last week, Editor Katherine Lilly and I attended the Senior Awards Ceremony at Wakulla High School. It brought back a lot of memories from my time as a WHS student, teacher, and club sponsor. This column is a revised piece from a writing I shared online in 2018.
This picture melted my heart tonight. It represents a very special day during my senior year of high school at WHS: Senior Awards Ceremony 1990. This was the moment I knew everything was going to come together for college, and this is why I am so dedicated to giving back to students in our community.
I read the story under the fold of The Wakulla News yesterday (April 5, 2018) when I brought the paper in, but I didn’t see the picture. Tonight at dinner, I was sharing with my family about the history of the Wakulla Academic Boosters. I picked up the paper and saw my name in the cutline.
You see, I was one of those scholarship kids. I grew up with a single mom and a brother almost nine years younger than me. I was not just a first-generation college student, I was one of the first college students in my entire extended family. Let’s just say, my family is quite large, so it felt like a big deal. Our family had a lot of love and support. They provided a lot of independence to learn and make my own path, but we didn’t have extra money.
I had a LOT of help along the way. I started a regular weekly babysitting job at 12 for a friend of my mom’s. I had to be there by 6 a.m. Saturday mornings to spend the day with three little ones. During summers before I could drive, I found more babysitting jobs. I worked as a cashier at Sonny’s. I bagged groceries at Albertson’s until I turned 16 and could train as a cashier. I had teachers who sponsored me for field trips and extras, hired me to babysit, and helped me find odd jobs.
Other parents and friends shared driving responsibilities for volleyball and basketball seasons, and we worked a ton of car washes, bake sales, tournaments, and candy sales. I stayed with friends a lot, and the McIvers and the Cards often had an extra kid at dinner. The summer before I graduated, I ran the office of a professional speaker during the day and cashiered at night.
My mom says I was always determined to go to college and would tell anyone who asked, even when I was as young as three. However, when the time actually arrived, I had no clue what I was doing, how I was going to get there, or even more importantly, how I was going to pay for it all. Every day of my senior year, I walked down to the Guidance Office to ask Registrar Shirley Core if there were any new scholarship applications. Every day. I have no idea how many I applied for, but I know that Shirley typed almost all of them for me. (This was before home computers were available.) She wouldn’t let me pay her for her extra time after work, so I brought in treats like pecans or pound cake.
My college plans changed at the last minute. Although I’d originally planned to attend the University of Florida and major in journalism, Florida State University offered a housing and meal plan through Southern Scholarship Foundation. That’s why a garnet and gold diploma hangs on my wall. I also qualified for the Florida Undergrad Scholarship (precursor to Bright Futures) but only because I’d taken extra classes for three summers to get the specific credits I needed. I was probably the only kid who went to summer school by choice.
This $2,000 G.F. McKenzie Scholarship made all the difference in the world to me. Each semester, I would bring a copy of my class schedule to Judge Mike Carter with the Wakulla Academic Boosters, and he would write a check. It was what allowed me to buy books and materials for my classes. My dad helped out by sending $100 each month, and Mom let me come home to do laundry and eat dinner when needed. My grandparents sent food from their garden. I worked two jobs through most of college, but I did it.
This is why I care so much about raising money for high school scholarships, this moment right here. This is why AVID was so important to me. I know how it feels. I know the difference it can make.
If you’ve ever donated your $100 (or more) to Wakulla Academic Boosters, volunteered with the program, founded a scholarship, or scored a scholarship application: thank you! You inspire us to make a difference in our community. Thank you for this walk down memory lane.
