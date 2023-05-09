Since starting as Editor and General Manager of The Wakulla News, I’ve received many questions from my fellow community members. People have asked me how I’m liking my new job and they seem to be genuinely interested – not just asking to ask. Others have asked me why I wanted to take on such a significant role, and why I thought I was qualified to do so. People have expressed a lot of interest and curiosity as far as what my regular workday looks like. They ask how they can be more involved in the community and what they can do to get their voice out there.
These questions have all come up in conversation more than once, so I wanted to take the opportunity to answer them. A newspaper should be informative, right?
To answer the first question, I’m sincerely loving my new job. I wake up with excitement and eagerness to start my day. I come into the office and time flies. You know what they say about time flying and having fun. I’m enjoying being able to connect with people and like I said in my last column, how eye-opening this role has been thus far. I’m enjoying the events, meetings, and opportunities to grow and expand my skillset. I’ve rediscovered how much I enjoy writing and how much I’ve come to appreciate Wakulla County.
As for why I wanted to take on this role, this job is a dream job. 15-year-old me sat in multiple classrooms at Wakulla High School and daydreamt of working for a newspaper or magazine. After seven years of working in state government, I aspired to be more involved on a local level. When I heard about the editor position opening, the dream was reignited.
If I’m being completely honest about whether or not I thought I was qualified, I wasn’t sure on the surface. I knew I could do anything I put my mind to. Not to toot my own horn but I’m a quick learner when it comes to MOST new tasks. I have business operation experience and professional experience. I can write professionally and creatively (still learning AP style so bear with me). I did a lot of writing for the state and figured IF I was given a chance, I could adapt those skills to this new role. I grew up in Crawfordville and have spent the majority of my life here, so I have plenty of Wakulla experience. I enjoy connecting with people and I love real-world learning experiences. I took a chance at sending in my resume’ and interviewed twice. I was finally offered the position and while I was honestly terrified and unsure of what was to come, I was also excited to see where this journey would take me. I knew I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
When it comes to my day-to-day life at The Wakulla News, every day is different. When I start my mornings, I have a general idea of how the day may play out, but then there’s always the unexpected. I’ve found the news world never stops. When I lay my head down at night, I’m not sure what I’ll wake up to. I attend planned meetings and events, while also ensuring the office is operational while I’m away. My deadline to get everything in and ready to print is 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. The paper is printed on Tuesday evenings and delivered on Wednesdays around noon. We unload the truck, and the couriers distribute the papers around the county on Wednesdays so they’re ready for purchase on Thursdays. There’s a ton of moving parts all at once and there are days where I’m not sure if I’ll be able to juggle all of it. When I feel like this, I just dive in and start. No matter what it is. As long as I start and keep going, I get to my destination, look back and say “Whew! On to next week’s content!”
I love it when people ask how they can be more involved. I encourage everyone to get out and talk to one another. We’d all be surprised how much connection we establish just by chatting with people in our community, whether it be at a park or on the beach or in the grocery store. Join a club. We have a ton of them if you weren’t aware and the clubs are usually thrilled to prospective new members attend their meetings and events. Attend meeting like the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners meetings, and Wakulla County School Board meetings. If you’re a business, consider joining the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce. Network and reach out to each other. When you feel like your voice is going unheard, write a letter to the editor and send it to editor@thewakullanews.net or klilly@thewakull news.com. The Wakulla News is not MY newspaper, but YOUR newspaper. When something good happens, let The Wakulla News know so we can showcase and display real-life happenings of you, for you and our community!
