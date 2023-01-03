Saying goodbye to 2022 invites reflection about the year we left behind, and what might be in store for 2023.
From a personal standpoint, at this time last year I thought I was just taking a little holiday break after being out on the truck. I wrote recently about how much fun I didn’t really have with my snowy Christmas in Jerome, Idaho, when bad weather kept me from making it home – but I planned to go back on the road.
However, on my break it became clear I needed to be home more, so I started looking for jobs in Tallahassee. That’s when I found the opening for an editor at The Wakulla News.
Looking back at old emails and texts it shows I sent a text Jan. 12, 2021, to someone who used to work here about the job, mostly out of curiosity.
Gmail reminds me I emailed my resume Jan. 14; texts show I interviewed over the phone Jan. 21, and by the 29th I was back at The Wakulla News.
With the exit of the remaining two regular staffers by the end of my first week, my work life became instantly more interesting.
However, after a few chaotic weeks, we were able to find our advertising account executive, Nancy Floyd Richardson, and everything at work started improving. We also completed the transition started in the first half of 2021, when Paxton Media Group of Paducah, Kentucky, bought The Wakulla News from Landmark Community Newspapers of Shelbyville, Kentucky. LCNI had owned the News since about 2006.
Changing out our phone system to include a phone tree kind of like the one that greets you when you call the county offices was one of the first, and one of the most awkward parts of the transition in 2022. The only transition more awkward than that, in my opinion, was our recent move, but that was something Nancy and I wanted, so I guess it’s different if it’s something we did to ourselves. We’re still in the unpacking process.
One change I was happy to make, though it didn’t generate the buzz I thought it might, based on my experience at other papers, was to move the bound volumes from a storage room to the front office to make them more accessible to local history buffs, and we were able to retain that accessibility with the move. We have already had a visitor or two stop by to look at some of them in our new office.
Other changes in the past year include hosting a “Speed Volunteering” event at the community room at the Wakulla County Public Library. We plan to host at least one more this year. We have made other changes in the past year, including an update for the annual Best of Wakulla Readers’ Choice Awards, a revamped hurricane guide including more local contributing writers, and an expanded Pink Paper, adding a special section for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October that included a tie-in event, our inaugural Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraiser, the Girls Night Out Quarter Auction. We also hosted two meet-and-greet candidate events during the past midterm election season.
In December we launched “Wakulla Connections: Our Hometown Guide 2023,” as a reference intended as a useful tool for newcomers and old-timers alike. This is the result of a fair few conversations Nancy and I have had about ways to help new residents in this growing community feel at home. We firmly believe the more they feel welcomed, the more likely they are to, for example, shop at local businesses, volunteer for local nonprofits, and otherwise become involved and connected here, rather than just sleeping here and looking to Tallahassee and the surrounding area for almost everything else.
With the focus on this and other special publications, we said goodbye to The Wakulla News Neighbor after we put out the last edition in December, though we plan to retain the columnists and the big monthly “In the Neighborhood” event listing in the regular paper – possibly with a different name and format.
I appreciate every reader, everyone who has voted in a contest, participated in an event, and otherwise supported our endeavor this past year. That includes all the prayers.
I am truly humbled to have a role in the newspaper that has served this community for more than 125 years. It was even more humbling Nov. 17, 2022, when The Wakulla News received a Wakulla County Chamber 2022 Business Excellence Award for “dedication and service to making Wakulla County a better place to live, work, and play.”
Nancy and I are already working on ways to do just that in 2023.
