There are so many life events and people to be thankful for in 2022. I am thankful for the years I had with my sister, Melonie, who passed away from COVID in February at the age of 49. Because of her, I’ve done some serious life reflection, made many positive changes, and gotten better about giving myself grace and time to heal.
I am thankful for my husband, Dan, and all the laughter, love, and teamwork he has brought to my life since we met in 1994. I am thankful for my oldest daughter, Danna, who graduated from University of North Florida in the spring. I am thankful for my daughter, Jillian who is graduating from University of Florida next month, planning a summer wedding, and applying for Ph.D. programs. I can’t forget the grand-pups because Lily and Rupert bring so much joy to our lives.
I am thankful for a year to celebrate turning 50. I planned 50 goals I wanted to accomplish, and I’m slowly making my way through the list. It has helped me pay attention and make plans in a new way. I’ve finished reading 22 books so far, attended a play, went on a mini- vacation to Apalachicola to celebrate our 25th anniversary, went to a concert, celebrated 50th birthdays with friends, donated 50+ items, started a new job, enjoyed a peaceful birthday trip with live music in Cedar Key, and successfully completed 50 hours with no social media.
Time with my girls is a very important part of my life. So far, I’ve taken a trip with my mom to play the slots in Biloxi and enjoyed a long weekend in Kiowah Island, South Carolina, with my besties, Heather and Jenn. That also counted for visiting at least one new state, as it was my first stay in South Carolina. We are looking forward to an extended family cruise coming up soon with zip-lining, snorkeling, and adventuring, and I’m excited about our plans to focus on experiences instead of presents for Christmas.
One of my 50 For 50 Goals was to join at least one new organization that promotes causes I care about. Through my work with The Wakulla News, I’ve been able to do that through Rotary Club of Wakulla, the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, and Speed Volunteering.
Another goal was to volunteer with at least one new organization. I’ve been able to try several, including being a panelist for the Holocaust Education Resource Council Maus Community Discussion. I was also able to volunteer with Colorful Talks, Random Acts of Kindness, Leon County Public Library, Cards for Hospitalized Kids, PACE Center for Girls, Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center, and Hang Tough.
Through our Speed Volunteering, I worked with SHINE, 4-H, Wakulla Welcome Center, Early Learning Coalition, Department of Health, and Big Bend Hospice. In October, I created a new signature event for The Wakulla News, and our THINK PINK Girls Night Out Quarter Auction raised money for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. I’m looking forward to being a guest speaker for Riversprings Middle School’s AVID classes in December.
Most of all, I’m thankful to be home, in Wakulla, every day. I don’t miss the 40-minute drive to work in Tallahassee or the stress of being a classroom teacher. I appreciate the ability to be creative and resourceful for our advertisers as well as being able to do some writing and photography. I’m thankful for meeting new friends and frequently seeing friends I’ve known since fifth grade. It’s easy to get caught up in all the things that go wrong on a daily basis. I am thankful for my family and friends who remind me of what’s really important.
