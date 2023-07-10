Frank Arthur Putnam III passed away on July 3, 2023 after a brief illness. He is remembered by his wife of 47 years, Lola Marie (Brill) Putnam, and their children, Jana (Erik) Sayler, Alita (Knud) Hermansen, and Isaac (Corie) Putnam. Grumps, as he styled himself, and his stories will be missed by his nine grandchildren: Eleanor, Kirk, Archer, and Virginia Sayler; Knud Peter, Trygve, and Ansgar Hermansen; and Kaelan and Mason Putnam. Predeceased by his sister Mary Lee, he is survived by his sister, Jeanne Watts, his brother Paul Putnam, and mourned by seven decades of friends, neighbors, nephews, nieces, and all those who found themselves caught up in one of his stories.
And stories he had! Born in Abilene, Texas in 1951, and a forester by trade, Frank and his college-sweetheart bride moved to rural Southeast Alaska in 1977. They spent a summer living in a one-room log cabin with a newborn and toddler while he designed and built their house in Haines. An Alaskan jack of all trades, he crafted fine furniture and drove a school bus before settling into commercial gillnetting. Summers were for salmon, autumns for hunting bear and moose to fill the freezer, cold quiet winters were for reading Lord of the Rings to his children.
In 1993, he returned to university in Wyoming and later moved to Washington, where he built a home with sweeping views of Mt. Rainier and rhododendrons and worked as a CPA and financial advisor. They moved to Crawfordville, Florida in 2021. Frank served in leadership at each church they joined: the college 4:30 prayer group where he first met Lola, the Alaskan Presbyterians, the Washington Lutherans, the Florida Anglicans. He loved God and left room for the mysteries of faith.
A consummate reader and autodidact, Frank knew the best way to do anything, from fixing a machine to coaxing beehives through a Florida summer. Each thing he did, he did to his own exacting standards of both function and beauty. Frank had a professor’s heart and an artisan’s eye: he collected medieval coins and carved hunting rifles for his grandsons. He explored his roots in Scotland with Clan Donald, hunted big game in South Africa, grew teak in Panama, and scuba dived in the Caribbean. He embraced his grumpy, Santa Claus persona, but his grins were luminescent and his generosity boundless.
Together with Lola, they were perfect hosts, opening their homes for holidays, a long weekend, and occasionally months-long stints. Wherever they lived, and despite the chaos of children, grandchildren, and dogs, theirs was always a home of welcome and refuge. To escape the noise, Frank would slip away to the back porch with his cigar and Scotch, and inevitably, he’d end up holding court there, as folks sought his wisdom and well-considered opinions, and soon, a kid would crawl up, tug his bristly beard, and demand a story. And the gruff voice would begin, “Did I ever tell you....” and the kid would shiver with glee, and the adults would settle in for a fantastic yarn. A memorial service was held Friday, July 7, at Christ Church Anglican, 3383 Coastal Hwy, Crawfordville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.