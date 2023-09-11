Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...WAKULLA...GADSDEN...LIBERTY AND LEON COUNTIES IN BIG BEND FLORIDA...SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR AND SOUTHERN GRADY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA THROUGH 230 PM EDT/130 PM CDT/... At 124 PM EDT/1224 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Whigham to 15 miles southwest of Midway to 8 miles northeast of Stonemill Creek. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tallahassee, Woodville, Florida State University, Tallahassee Community College, Quincy, Havana, Midway, Crawfordville, Florida A and M, Doak Campbell Stadium, Greensboro, Orange, Wakulla, Gretna, Bristol, Attapulgus, Lake Bradford, Jewel Fire Tower, Wakulla Springs, and Vilas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH