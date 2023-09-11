Michael “Mischa” Steurer, Ph.D., 57, of Crawfordville, Florida, passed away at home in Crawfordville with his loving wife, Maria, by his side on Sunday, August 27, after a brief Illness. He was born in Vienna, Austria, on March 28, 1966, to his parents, Johann and Helga Steurer. He was a Senior Researcher and Head of the Power Systems Group at Florida State University Center for Advanced Power Systems.
Mischa and his wife left Austria and moved to Florida State University and Crawfordville to fulfill their dream of having a place to enjoy nature. He loved to play bluegrass music with friends and was a member of the “Coon Bottom Creek” band. He loved horseback riding in the forest, fishing with friends and family, and meeting new people. He was the president of the “Tallahassee Underwater Rugby Club.” Mischa and Maria shared a love for animals. As an established and widely recognized researcher, he was respected and loved by his colleagues and an extensive network of collaborators and sponsors. Mischa will be missed dearly. His talent was to discover innate strengths in people and nurture them.
Mischa was preceded in death by his parents, Johann and Helga Steurer, his uncle Helmut Steurer, and both his grandparents. He is survived by his loving wife Maria Krasznyanszky Steuer of Crawfordville, Florida, born in Marchegg, Austria, sister Sonja Wenisch, nephew Hannes Wenisch, niece Hanna Wenisch, aunt Elisabeth Muchmayer (Bruno), cousin Elisabeth” Sissi “Schmidt (Andreas), (Bettina, Thomas), beloved mother in law Maria Krasznyanszky, four more cousins and many friends.
A memorial Service was held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, September 9, at Bevis Funeral Home at 200 John Knox Road, Tallahassee, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice in Mischa’s name.
