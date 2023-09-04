Mary Louise Smith, 82, of Crawfordville, passed away peacefully at home with her family, Aug. 31.
She made her home in Crawfordville, 20 years ago moving from Illinois and retired after 35 years from American Airlines, in Food Service. Louise was an active member of the First Baptist Wakulla Station Church, where she loved to volunteer and do church work. Louise enjoyed traveling, being outdoors and doing yardwork. She truly loved her family, and her grandkids were her heartbeat.
Louise will be remembered by her daughter Sheila Autrey and husband Neil, son Jeff Smith, siblings Russell Strickland and wife Pat, Minnie Mae Strickland, Martinis Strickland, Betty Strickland, Kenneth Strickland, Susan Strickland & Terry Strickland, 4 grandchildren Rebecca and husband Joe, Travis and wife Brooke, Stephanie & Brandon and 6 great grandchildren Cooper, Clara, Baker, Madison, Raelyn & Richard.
Predeceased by her husband, Charley Smith, brothers Jimmy & Edward and sisters Annie Lois & Mary.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Final resting place will be Naperville Cemetery in Naperville, Illinois.
Skip & Trey Young along with Paula and Kimberly are assisting the family. 850-926-5919. Familyfhc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.