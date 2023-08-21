Mary Alice Boykin Bouton, born on Nov. 4, 1943, in Liberty County, peacefully passed away on Aug. 11, at her home in Crawfordville. She spent much of her life in this community, creating lasting connections with those around her.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Bouton, and her parents, William “Dick” Boykin and Evelyn Blonza Brown Boykin. She is survived by her sons, Marcus “Jimmy” Bouton and Richard Bouton, who will continue to carry forward her legacy.
Known for her boundless generosity, Mary’s heart embraced both friends and family. She found joy in the company of animals and the tranquility of fishing. Her memory will live on as a testament to her kindness and love.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Second Harvest of the Big Bend.
Skip and Trey Young along with Paula and Kimberly are assisting the family with arrangements.
