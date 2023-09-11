Jadon Grantham Gerrell, 86 passed away peacefully on September 7, at home in Woodville, Florida. Her loving husband, Lawson Gerrell and family were by her side. She is cherished by her three children, Scott Gerrell (Traci), Laura Cotner (Wayne), and Jess Gerrell (Tammy); 6 grandchildren, Samantha Lee (Tanner), Cody Young (Nicola), Brittany Gray (Josh), Amanda Holley (Clayton), Wayne A. Cotner (Michelle), and Dwayne Gerrell (Ashley); 9 great-grandchildren, Tristan Gerrell, Sierra Gerrell, Willow Lee, Ella Kate Gray, Anna Grace Gray, Lacy Jo Gray, Coleman Bell, Autumn Gay, Whitley Gerrell; and brother, Preston Grantham (Betty).
She is preceded in death by her daddy, Elijah Grantham, mother, Dosia Grantham, and sister, Reta Rakestraw. Jadon was a loving housewife and faithful member of White Primitive Baptist Church in Woodville. She enjoyed walking, cooking, cleaning, gospel music, reading, watching FSU football and spending time with family, her church family and friends. Visitation was held 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, at White Primitive Baptist Church in Woodville. The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 11, at White Primitive Baptist Church, followed by graveside service directly behind the church. Skip and Trey Young, along with Paula and Kimberly are assisting the family with arrangements. Family Funeral Home at Harvey-Young Chapel, (850-926-5919, www.familyfhc.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.