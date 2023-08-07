Douglas W. Quigg, 75, passed away on July 28, 2023, in Crawfordville, Florida. He was born on Feb. 2, 1948, to parents Eddie and Montie Grimes Quigg in Sopchoppy, Florida. A graduate of Sopchoppy High School, he attended various technical programs and earned certifications in refrigeration and air conditioning, as well as the distinction of master electrician. He utilized his education to establish Home Comfort Industries Electrical & A/C Services, a business he owned and operated for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sherry Ann Quigg; his children Jason Quigg (Erica), Darrell Taylor (Carolyn), John Taylor (Patty); siblings Earl Quigg (Ann), Fred Quigg (Callie), Jim Quigg (Frances), Mary Nichols, Martha Kimbell (Russ), Rhonda Harvey (David), Glenda Porter (Bobby); along with 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and numerous cherished nieces and nephews.
Preceding Doug in death are his parents and siblings CS Quigg, Wayne Quigg (Ruth, surviving), Doyle Quigg, and Edward Quigg. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a dear friend to all who knew him. His love extended to many, and his loss is deeply felt.
A celebration of Doug’s life was held Friday, Aug. 4, at the Wakulla Community Center (318 Shadeville Rd. Crawfordville, FL 32327). In lieu of flowers, the family requests live plants or memorial donations to Big Bend Hospice.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)assisted the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.