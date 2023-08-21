Fran Mathis, of Crawfordville, died on Aug. 11. A Memorial Service to honor Fran’s life will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9, at the Crawfordville United Methodist Church, 176 Ochlockonee St, Crawfordville. A private burial will follow.
A native of South Orange, New Jersey, Fran was a resident of Crawfordville for over seventy years. Fran was an artist, exhibiting her paintings locally, statewide and tri-state. She was a member of the “Ten Artists, LTD”. Fran was especially inspired by the people and landmarks of Wakulla County.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Wilton S. “Matt” Mathis. She is survived by son, Eric W. Mathis (Beverly) of Panama City, FL, Daughter Anne Mathis Stout of Edmond, OK.
Grandchildren Christopher Mathis (Tiffany), Rebecca Dickey (Wayne), Summer Green, David Mathis Stout (Jen), David Ryan Mathis. Eight Great Grandchildren and Two Great-Great Grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Crawfordville United Methodist Church of Crawfordville, 176 Ochlockonee St. Crawfordville, FL 32327; 850-926-7209 or the Humane Society, www.humane society.org
Skip & Trey Young along with Paula and Kimberly are assisting the family. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.