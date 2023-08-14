Betty Genell Mullins, 89, of Crawfordville, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 7, surrounded by her family. She was born in Wakulla County to W.G. and Ethelle Moore, on July 14, Nineteen and Thirty-Four.
Betty enjoyed being a native and lifelong resident of the area. She graduated from Crawfordville School where she was a talented basketball player and cheerleader. She retired from the City of Tallahassee, Traffic Engineering Division, where she worked for over 30 years. But Betty was first and foremost a mother and grandmother. Right up until she was no longer physically able, she would cook huge family dinners every Sunday and Thursday night. The whole family would show up (and usually a few extras), as her cooking was well known for being some of the best there was. She was affectionately known as “Mema” to her grand and great-grandchildren. Betty, and her late husband Hugh (Pepa), loved attending their grandchildren’s softball, volleyball and football games. From the Rec Park Leagues, all the way through High School and Travel Leagues, they tried hard to never miss a game, even with seven grandchildren all active in one sport or another simultaneously. This constant presence led to her “family” of children being extended far beyond her biological children to include many others who also called her Mema.
Betty had many passions; God, music, dancing, cooking, Seminole football, Holiday decorating and travel. She and Hugh even drove from Crawfordville to Alaska on a “once in a lifetime” two-month trip, returning home with many stories of the wonders they had seen and experienced along the way. In her later years, she would travel only once a year, to see the Elvis Blue Christmas Concert that she proclaimed always got her into the Christmas Spirit. This was her “never miss” trip. She loved watching the Saturday Seminole games though she could be pretty cranky the morning after a loss. Seafood was her favorite fare, and on the weekends, you could usually find her at John Posey’s restaurant attempting to eat him out of oysters and soft-shell crab. She always said, “nobody can cook ‘em like John.”
She is survived by two sons, George Randall Gerrell (Michelle) of Crawfordville; Ted Gerrell (Dianne) of Crawfordville; one daughter Sharon Young (Mike Dallman) of Niceville; seven grandchildren, Alena Gerrell Crawford (Kyle); Matt Gerrell (Cary); Eli Gerrell (Julia); Lesley Gerrell; Cassidy Bryan (Patrick); Heath Gerrell (Michele Rowe); Mandy Gerrell Everton (Jerry); twelve great-grandchildren, Connor, Jackson, Gavin and Maddux Crawford; Clayton and Cory Gerrell; Everett and Kade Gerrell; Jonathon and Jack Everton; Rowen Gerrell and Abigail Bryan. She is also survived by one brother; William Lewis Moore (Elaine); one nephew, Lew Moore (Tammy) and one niece, Laurie Beaton (Rob); two great-nephews, Garrett and Billy Moore, two great nieces; Lauralee Moore Mitchell (Mark) and Chaise Bishop Tinsley (Dallas).
She is rejoicing in heaven today with her husband, Hugh Mullins, her parents W.G. and Ethelle Moore, and her oldest son, James Gordon Gerrell, Jr.
Family and friends will be received for a celebration of her life on Aug. 24 at Family Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 5 p.m., service at 6 p.m.
The Gerrell family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to her caregivers; Lesley Gerrell (granddaughter), Denise Cunningham and Amanda Brock for their compassion, excellent care and love for our Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. We would like to also thank Family Funeral Home for handling the arrangements for our Sweet Mother. May she Rest in Peace.
Skip & Trey Young along with Paula and Kimberly are assisting the family with their arrangements. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919, Familyfhc.com.
