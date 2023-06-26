Youth ages 8 to 13 learned about MyPlate nutrition guidelines and engaged in hands-on cooking activities design to grow their culinary skills. The cooking lessons included instruction on kitchen safety and how to work as part of a team. Youth tested their creativity and applied their skills during a series of cooking challenges similar to the popular show “Chopped” – a competition that features a mystery ingredient. Youth ages 11-18 can choose to continue cooking with 4-H and enter a regional Food Challenge competition in January that can help them qualify to compete at the state competition that is scheduled during the Florida State Fair held annually in Tampa.
Participants also learned how to use a charcoal grill to prepare different types of protein. Youth ages 11 to 18 have the opportunity to represent Wakulla 4-H at the regional tailgating competition in July. In this competition, contestants have 2.5 hours to prepare a beef, pork, poultry, or seafood dish on a provided 14” charcoal grill. Protein category winners can advance to the state competition in Gainesville. The purpose of this contest is to promote the use of animal protein in the diet by teaching the art and science of safely preparing beef, pork, poultry, and seafood in an outdoor setting. Youth who participate learn a variety of life skills, including decision making, healthy lifestyle choices, and communication.
This week’s advanced cooking camp participants included Sadie Greene, Taylor Marley, Abigail McDaniel, Raelynn Prentiss, Max Sarkisian, Georgia Teasley, Shelby Vause, Cece Vernon, Danielle Aller, Emma Greene, Carolyn Grimes, Jason Jacobs, Paris London, Jenniffer Masters, Harrison Rogers, Noah Wynn.
For more information about 4-H camps and programs, please visit our website at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/wakulla/4-h-youth -development/ or stop by our office at 84 Cedar Avenue in Crawfordville. Additionally, mark your calendars for the 4-H Open House in August. On Saturday, August 26th from 9 to 11 AM, the community is invited to an informal open house event at the Extension Office. Walk through our arena, enjoy light refreshments, meet 4-H volunteer club leaders and staff, and learn about 4-H activities and clubs that you and your family can choose to participate in during the 2023-24 club year. Have questions about 4-H? Reach out to 4-H agent Dr. Rachel Pienta at 850-925-3931 or email her at r.pienta@ufl.edu.
